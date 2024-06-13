Highlights Justin Herbert is thrilled to play under his new accomplished head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is known for building winning programs, and will look to do the same for the Chargers.

The Chargers look to improve on their 5-12 season, and make a playoff appearance in 2024.

It's safe to say that superstar quarterback, Justin Herbert, is excited for the upcoming 2024 season. Herbert has established himself as a bonafide franchise quarterback in the league, all while playing under head coach Brandon Staley, who was widely viewed as a mediocre head coach at best. Staley was ultimately fired in the 2023 season, after an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos, has a long history of hiring cheap coaches to run his team, often leaving the fanbase frustrated as they have watched their teams constantly underachieve while possessing a lot of talent on the roster.

The Spanos finally decided to open up their checkbooks and hire Jim Harbaugh to be the team's new head coach, giving Herbert and his teammates the opportunity to play under one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport.

Herbert Praises His New Head Coach

The superstar quarterback feels "honored" to play under Jim Harbaugh

Herbert recently spoke to the media, and discussed how much his new head coach has significantly changed the team. He also said that it's been an "honor" to play for and share the quarterback room with Harbaugh (via Kris Rhim).

"He's done such a great job taking this team and getting them to where he wants them to go. He's won wherever he's at. He's a guy that everyone wants to follow and play for."

Harbaugh has indeed won at every coaching stop throughout his career. He has a history of building tough, physical football teams that emphasize winning the battle in the trenches. Harbaugh's most recent stop was at the University of Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to a victory in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Jim Harbaugh's Head Coaching Career League Team Years Coached Record NFL LA Chargers 2024- Present - NCAA Michigan 2015-2023 89-25 NFL SF 49ers 2011-2014 44-19-1 NCAA Stanford 2007-2010 29-21 NCAA San Diego 2004-2006 29-6

His proven track record of building a winning program has followed him at every coaching stop in his career. Herbert also spoke about how his coach gets involved with the players during practice drills and team lifts.

"It's a cool experience to be able to share that with your head coach. Whether we're pulling sleds, he expects to be the fastest or to pull the furthest, and when we're carrying those med balls, he's wanting to go the furthest, he wants to go the fastest. And to have a guy like that set the stage, set the standard for these undrafted guys, for these rookies to see that, I think they follow in his footsteps."

Harbaugh and Herbert will look to rebrand the franchise in 2024, and improve on the team's 5-12 record from last season. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs currently own the AFC West, and are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Therefore, winning the division might not be a realistic goal for this upcoming season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his NFL career, Jim Harbaugh had more career rushing yards (2,787) than Bo Jackson did. (2,782)

Harbaugh's team will likely be eyeing a wild card spot in the playoffs in 2024. But make no mistake about it, the Chargers will be a team that you won't want to face come playoff time in January.

Source: Kris Rhim

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.