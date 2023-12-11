Highlights Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his right throwing hand and will miss Thursday's game against the Raiders.

Herbert could be done for the year depending on the results of further testing on his fractured finger.

Rushing Herbert back would be a questionable decision based on L.A.'s current standing in the AFC playoff picture.

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his throwing hand during his team's 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and will not be able to play in his team's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the quarterback will miss L.A.'s Week 15 matchup with the Raiders on Thursday Night Football at the least. Further tests will determine how soon the quarterback may be able to come back, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury could be season-ending. Per the National Library of Medicine, it could take between four and six weeks for a fractured finger to heal.

Herbert should not be rushed back

Chargers are unlikely to factor into the AFC playoff picture at 5-8

A playoff team in 2022, the Chargers had similar goals for the 2023 season. However, they went into Week 14's game against the Broncos with a 5-7 record after a win against the New England Patriots where they managed six measly points. Herbert's injury could create a tough decision for the Chargers. At 5-8, the team has very slim chances for the playoffs, and rushing Herbert back may do more harm than good.

There is nothing more important to the Chargers than the long-term health of Justin Herbert. The quarterback signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the team in July 2023. It is likely that Herbert will try to rush back quickly, as professional athletes tend to do. Head coach Brandon Staley said on Monday that the quarterback will see multiple specialists.

However, the best thing for Herbert (and the Chargers) is getting healthy and coming back strong in 2024. There is little to gain and a lot to lose by risking his health in the final month of what seems like a lost season. Los Angeles was already making changes to its lineup, as several veterans were underperforming. The team could start giving young players extended looks to see what they may have to offer.

The Chargers will also have a decision to make on Staley. There were calls to fire the head coach after last year’s stunning playoff collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team instead brought in a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. Things have only gotten worse since then. If Staley has any hope of convincing ownership he should keep his job, winning a few games with career backup Easton Stick as quarterback could very well do the trick.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.