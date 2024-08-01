Highlights Justin Herbert diagnosed with plantar fascia injury in his right foot, team says.

Chargers QB missed four games due to a broken right finger in 2023.

Easton Stick to serve as starting QB in camp while Herbert recovers.

The retooling Los Angeles Chargers have only completed a week of training camp, and their most important player is in jeopardy of missing the regular-season opener.

The team announced on Thursday that star quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot during Wednesday's practice, and doctors recommend he spends approximately two weeks in a walking boot. With a gradual return to football activities, the Chargers expect Herbert to be ready for their Week 1 home matchup against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Herbert Injury Impact

Missing practice snaps in Chargers' new offense is a big loss

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert, who was selected No. 6 overall by Los Angeles in the 2020 draft, has run into a streak of bad luck. His 2023 campaign was cut short in December due to a right finger fracture suffered against the Denver Broncos, and he finished the year with 3,134 passing yards, a 65.1 completion percentage, and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 20-to-7.

Before the finger injury, Herbert hadn't missed a single game for the Chargers. Since officially becoming the starter in Week 2 of 2020, he racked up 17,223 yards with 114 touchdowns, 42 interceptions, and 14 game-winning drives. Herbert's impressive debut season was rewarded with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and he also finished top-10 in league MVP voting in 2022.

With former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh now at the helm, and veteran receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams no longer on the roster, the Chargers have begun a new era, led by Herbert under center. But with the 26-year-old sidelined, Los Angeles will turn to quarterback Easton Stick, with Max Duggan as the backup. Stick was winless in the Chargers' final four games last season.

The Chargers will certainly look a lot different in 2024 thanks to a more run-focused approach brought on by Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman. That likely means a heavy workload for the team's eventual starting running back. Who that starting back might be is still up in the air as the team works out Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and rookie Kimani Vidal.

Even if the team runs the ball a ton, there's no denying Herbert is the leader and Los Angeles' success hinges upon his performance and health this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.