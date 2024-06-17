Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping for playoff contention under new coach Jim Harbaugh.

Rookie WR Ladd McConkey has impressed QB Justin Herbert in the offseason.

Using the run game to balance the offense is a huge part of Harbaugh's vision.

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to contend for the playoffs this season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. One important aspect of their potential playoff push will be the play of starting quarterback Justin Herbert. If he plays well, the Chargers certainly could go on a run. And at the NFL Draft, they surrounded Herbert with talent that could help him succeed.

One new face in Los Angeles is wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The Chargers selected McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. So far, the Georgia product has shown a ton of potential in his team's offseason activities. His performances left a very positive impression on Herbert, who shared his thoughts with the Los Angeles Times.

It’s like he’s been a four- or five-year vet. He understands the game. He understands leverage. He’s a smart player, and he’s very athletic. I’m really looking forward to getting him the ball.

Related Chargers' Second-Year WR Labels Drops in Rookie Season 'Unacceptable' As the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Quentin Johnston disappointed in his rookie season. Now, he needs to step up in year two.

A New Culture in Los Angeles

Chargers embrace new coaching staff ahead of 2024 season

The Chargers made a crucial decision during the 2023 NFL season. Los Angeles fired head coach Brandon Staley after continuous under performance. In his place is former Michigan head coach Harbaugh. Harbaugh is coming off a National Championship with the Wolverines, and he appeared in the Super Bowl during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jim Harbaugh's Head Coaching Career League Team Years Coached Record NFL LA Chargers 2024-Present - NCAA Michigan 2015-2023 89-25 NFL SF 49ers 2011-2014 44-19-1 NCAA Stanford 2007-2010 29-21 NCAA San Diego 2004-2006 29-6

A new coaching staff inherently brings with it a new locker room culture. The Chargers are certainly no exception. Harbaugh has begun to reshape the team into his image, and his new QB expressed that his team has complete confidence in the veteran head coach as well as his coaching staff.

There’s no doubt in my mind we have the right guys and the right staff. We just have to go out there and execute. We have that faith we’re going to get things right.

Harbaugh's vision involves a focus on running the ball. This is a staple of his, and his running attack helped Michigan win the National Championship back in January. This helps Herbert, who is the NFL's all-time leader in pass attempts per game. Still, the Chargers want to run the ball in order to provide balance to the offense, as offensive coordinator Greg Roman explained:

There’s a sweet spot. We’re still figuring out and still learning about how this is going to come together. … We’re going to see where everything settles at a certain point.

Players like McConkey will certainly help. The Chargers overhauled their receiving room this offseason. In addition to McConkey, they drafted Brenden Rice in the seventh round and signed veteran pass-catcher D.J. Chark in free agency.

In the backfield, Los Angeles brought in former Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins and selected offensive lineman Joe Alt with their first-round selection.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chargers were extremely pass-heavy in 2023. Los Angeles attempted the third-most amount of passes last season while attempting the ninth fewest amount of rushes.

Whether these changes help the Chargers moving forward obviously remains to be seen. But Los Angeles had to make some changes after Stanley's tenure as head coach. Harbaugh makes his regular season debut as Los Angeles coach on September 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Source: Los Angeles Times

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.