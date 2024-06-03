Highlights The Vikings secured Justin Jefferson with a record-breaking deal, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

The $140 million pact includes $110 million in guarantees and $88.743 million guaranteed at signing.

Jefferson, 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, has solidified himself as one of the best in the league.

Vikings fans can now relax: they've got their guy.

After much posturing and many rumors, the Minnesota Vikings finally agreed to a new deal to keep their best player, All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, in the Twin Cities for the long-term, both sides announced early on Monday.

They agreed to a four-year, $140 million pact, which includes a whopping $110 million in total guarantees, that makes the superstar WR the highest-paid non-QB by average annual value in NFL history, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Jefferson even released a video to talk about what the deal means to him:

The deal also includes $88.743 million guaranteed at signing, the highest such number for a non-QB of all-time.

A first-round pick in 2020, Jefferson has arguably been the best player at his position since he's been in the league, racking up three Pro Bowls, three All-Pros, and the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year award in his four NFL seasons.

Wide Receiver Market Is Reset Once Again

Jefferson becomes 16th-highest paid player in the NFL

Jefferson's deal, which runs through 2028 and pays him a whopping $35 million per year, is a landmark contract that will have wide-ranging repercussions for players and teams around the league. Here's how it stacks up against the rest of the contracts in the league:

Jefferson's $140 million total contract value is the highest ever among WRs, tying Davante Adams' deal, though the latter's was for five years rather than four, like Jefferson's. The total value ranks tied for 19th in the entire league, behind a host of QBs as well as four pass-rushers, Brian Burns, Josh Allen, Nick Bosa, and Chris Jones.

The $35 million Jefferson will be getting on the deal makes him the highest-paid non-QB by average annual value (AAV) in NFL history, as he makes $1 million more per year than San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. The AAV ranks him 16th among all players, as he makes about $3 million fewer per year than Aaron Rodgers.

With $110 million in total guarantees, Jefferson puts himself in another stratosphere compared to his peers, as A.J. Brown's $84 million in guaranteed money is the next highest such amount among WRs. Jefferson's total guarantees rank him 13th overall, just behind Bosa's $122.5 million and just in front of the $100 million received by Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, and Myles Garrett.

Jefferson received $88.743 million of those guarantees directly at signing, which ranks him 11th, just in front of Bosa this time, who got $88 million flat at signing. That amount also blows any other wideout's guaranteed at signing number out of the water: the next largest sum was the $52.5 million Tyreek Hill got when he signed with Miami in 2022.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jefferson turned down a deal worth $28 million per year prior to the start of the 2023 season. Despite suffering injuries that caused him to have the least productive campaign of his career last year, Jefferson's bet on himself has clearly paid off to the tune of $7 million more per year.

Perhaps most impressively, Jefferson's contract represents just 13.7 percent of the team's cap at signing, which ranks much lower, 19th, among the top contracts in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Jefferson holds NFL records for the most receiving yards through a player's second, third, and fourth seasons. He's also the quickest to reach 5,000 career receiving yards, and he's one of just three players (CeeDee Lamb and Randy Moss) to reach the 5k plateau prior to turning 25. His 98.3 receiving yards per game are also an NFL record at the moment.

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf also made a statement about what Jefferson means to the franchise (via Schefter):

Over the first four seasons of his career, Justin entrenched himself as the best wide receiver and one of the most electric players in the NFL. He is a special talent, a committed teammate and an excellent representative of the Vikings. Justin has earned this contract, and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time.

The team also released a hype video to accompany the announcement of Jefferson's long-awaited extension:

Jefferson's deal was long-awaited by Vikings fans, but it never truly seemed like it wasn't going to get done. If Minnesota's rookie QB, J.J. McCarthy (good luck to anyone reporting or talking about this QB-WR duo that shares the same nickname over the next few years), was going to succeed early in his career, he was always going to need a reliable superstar receiver to lighten the burden on him. That's exactly what he has in Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson All-Time WR Ranks Thru 4 Years Category Jefferson Rank Receptions 392 4th Yards 5,899 1st TD 30 T-42nd 1st Downs 264 2nd Yards/Game 98.3 1st 100-Yard Games 29 1st 10-Reception Games 9 3rd

The extension is not only a huge deal for Jefferson, his family, and the Vikings organization, it's massive for the rest of his fellow wide receivers as well, as for the third time this offseason, a wideout became the highest-paid player at his position of all-time. Jefferson, however, is the only one who's deal pays him more by AAV than the highest-paid pass rushers as well.

With over 100 new deals doled out to wideouts this offseason, here's a list of all the major WR contracts that have been signed during the 2024 offseason, in chronological order:

March 4: Mike Evans signs a two-year, $41 million extension with the Buccaneers, including $35 million in total guarantees and $29 million guaranteed at signing.

March 11: Michael Pittman Jr. signs a three-year, $70 million extension with the Colts, including $46 million in total guarantees and $41 million guaranteed at signing.

March 15: Calvin Ridley signs a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans, including $50 million in total guarantees and $47 million guaranteed at signing.

March 19: Jerry Jeudy signs a three-year, $52 million deal after being traded to the Browns, including $41 million in total guarantees, all of which was secured at signing.

April 15: DeVonta Smith signs a three-year, $75 million extension with the Eagles, including $51 million in total guarantees and $33.998 million guaranteed at signing.

April 24: Amon-Ra St. Brown signs a four-year, $120,010,000 million extension with the Lions, including $77 million in total guarantees and $34.67 million guaranteed at signing. St. Brown's $30.02 AAV and his $77 million in guarantees were the highest of all-time for a WR at the time of his signing .

. April 25: A.J. Brown signs a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles, including $84 million in total guarantees and $51 million guaranteed at signing. His $32 million AAV and $84 million in total guarantees were the highest of all-time for a WR at the time of his signing .

. May 29: Nico Collins signs a three-year, $72.75 million extension with the Texans, including $52.116 million in total guarantees and $32.116 million guaranteed at signing.

May 30: Jaylen Waddle signs a three-year, $84.75 million extension with the Dolphins, including $76 million in total guarantees and $35.978 million guaranteed at signing.

June 3: Justin Jefferson signs a four-year, $140 million extension with the Vikings, including $110 million in total guarantees and $88.743 million guaranteed at signing. Jefferson's $35 million AAV, $110 million in total guarantees, and $88.743 million guaranteed at signing are now the highest of all-time for a WR.

Jefferson has one of the strongest cases for "best WR in the NFL" right now, but there are several others in that conversation that are still looking for a new deal. Most notable of these are Jefferson's LSU teammate and Cincinnati Bengals WR1 Ja'Marr Chase, as well as Jefferson's 2020 draft classmate CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys.

Chase and the Bengals have reportedly been in a "holding pattern" as they await the details of Jefferson's deal, which means this contract directly affects others at the top of the WR market. Whether Chase and Lamb get more per year than Jefferson is uncertain, but they will certainly be coming close, and whichever team gets their wideout signed first is likely to get the more team-friendly deal.

In Minnesota, there will have been a collective sigh of relief at the news of the Jefferson deal, as it's clear the team values its talent and believes they can build a real contender around their J.J. to J.J. passing attack, which also happens to feature rookie standout Jordan Addison and top five TE T.J. Hockenson.

Source: Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.