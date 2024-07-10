Highlights Justin Jefferson has amassed 5,899 receiving yards during his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jefferson should easily break Torry Holt's NFL record for the most receiving yards through five seasons.

Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua has a shot to break Jefferson's mark for the most receiving yards through two years.

Selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Jefferson has been one of the best wide receivers in the game since the moment he took his first snap with the Minnesota Vikings.

In just four seasons, the LSU alum has recorded 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections. The only reason he doesn't have four of each is that he missed seven games in 2023 due to injury.

But even despite missing a good chunk of the year, Jefferson still notched 1,074 yards, which helped him earn a four-year, $140 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

His 98.3 receiving yards per game stand as the most in NFL history among receivers to play a minimum of 50 games, and that's only one of the several league records the 25-year-old owns.

In his first season, Jefferson amassed 1,400 yards, at the time the most of any rookie receiver in the Super Bowl era. That mark was surpassed the following year by Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who then lost the record to Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua this past season.

However, Jefferson still owns the records for the most yards through two, three, and four seasons and should easily set a new mark for the most through five years in 2024. But he's also at risk of losing his two-year record.

Related The 10 Players With the Most Receiving Yards in NFL History When it comes to the most receiving yards in NFL history, there's Jerry Rice and everyone else.

Justin Jefferson Should Easily Set a New NFL Record in 2024

Jefferson needs only 886 yards to set the record for the most receiving yards through five seasons

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Jefferson has amassed 5,899 yards through his first four seasons, giving him 387 more than the previous record holder, Michael Thomas, who recorded 5,512 in his first four years with the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2019.

Next up on Jefferson's hit list is Torry Holt, who was taken with the sixth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft and immediately became an integral part of the St. Louis Rams' vaunted "Greatest Show on Turf" offense that also featured Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, and Isaac Bruce.

After recording 788 receiving yards as a rookie, Holt led the league in yardage in two of the next four years and ended his fifth season in 2003 having amassed 6,784 yards, besting the 6,743 Randy Moss had posted with the Vikings from 1998 to 2002.

Barring injury, Jefferson should have zero problem catching Holt this season as he only trails the seven-time Pro Bowler by 885 yards.

There is, of course, a chance that he won't put up the monster numbers we've been accustomed to seeing, given the fact that he'll now be catching passes from Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy instead of Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

But even if he doesn't hit the 1,400-yard mark as he did in his first three seasons, getting to 886 to set a new NFL record won't be a problem whatsoever.

Puka Nacua Has a Shot at Jefferson's Two-Year Record

Nacua needs another big year to break Jefferson's mark

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Following his 1,400-yard rookie campaign, Jefferson recorded 1,616 yards in 2021, giving him 3,016 through his first two seasons, easily breaking the record held by Odell Beckham Jr., who had 2,755 in his first two seasons with the New York Giants in 2014 and 2015.

As mentioned in the intro, Puka Nacua set a new rookie receiving yards record in 2023, recording 1,486 for the LA Rams, earning a Pro Bowl selection and a Second-Team All-Pro nod for his efforts.

Now, Nacua could have had the year he did because Cooper Kupp missed five games and wasn't wildly effective even when he was on the field, averaging a career-low 49.5 yards per game.

But given Nacua's talent, there's a chance that he could be even better in year two, just as Jefferson was. The BYU product needs 1,531 yards in 2024 to eclipse Jefferson's mark, which is doable, especially if Kupp can return to form and draw attention away from Nacua, who now has plenty of game tape for opposing defenses to scout.

Jefferson will begin his quest to set yet another record in Week 1 against the New York Giants, while Nacua will kick off his 2024 campaign against the Detroit Lions.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.