Justin Jefferson should be aiming incredibly high when it comes to his next contract talks with the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Florio has claimed.

It’s fair to say that we are blessed with the wide receiving group that we have right at this moment in time in the National Football League, with it seeming like almost half the league can boast a player that could claim to be the best in the league.

From the Minnesota Vikings, you have Justin Jefferson, who is only getting better and better as he continues to grow in the league, with his receiving yards going from 1,400 in his debut year of 2020, to 1,616 in 2021 to a league-leading 1,809 yards in 2022 (earning him Offensive Player of the Year, his first First-Team All-Pro award and his third Pro Bowl selection).

And now that he’s established himself as one of the best in the league, there is going to come a time when he is going to need to be paid like one, and Mike Florio has pointed out the number that he is likely going to be asking for when that time comes.

Justin Jefferson justified to ask for the best?

As a 1st round pick in 2020, this will be the 4th year in the league, and whilst the team have picked up his 5th year option on his contract, they’ve also stated that a new contract is a ‘high priority’ for them, so you’d imagine that we’ll hear some news on that in the coming months.

And when the two sides do sit down, Florio claims that he should be aiming to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, citing what other top players earn as a yearly average as something for them to aim for. He gave his thoughts during a mailbag session for Pro Football Talk (starting at 9:54):

Justin Jefferson's goal will be, and he should be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

And when you look at where that market is, it's pretty close right now. And I know Tyreek Hill is technically at the top with $30m, but there's a [expletive] final year that drives that number up above $27m or so, I think $27m/$28m is still the sweet spot… For Justin Jefferson, I think Davante Adams & Tyreek Hill should be the target, and maybe just try to get the $30m.

If Jefferson can carry on playing the way he has done so far in his career, where he has been at times on course for a record-breaking 2,000 yards in a season, then there probably won’t be any complaints to see him get paid that much and become the highest-paid in the league.

You just have to hope he doesn’t spend this season focusing too much on the money and instead concentrate on his play, otherwise a drop in production could also see a drop in what he’s able to command during negotiations.