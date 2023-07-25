Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a force of nature. His speed, athleticism, ability to finish in traffic, and route running are all elite by NFL standards. The scary part about it all is that the best is yet to come for the former LSU Tigers star. With that said, let’s count down the 10 greatest performances so far in the NFL of Jefferson, ranked according to total receiving yards.

10 Jefferson’s huge comeback performance

Game: Week 10 at LA Chargers (November 14, 2021)

Prior to this Week 10 trip to Inglewood, Jefferson and the Vikings had lost back-to-back games to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 and to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

In those losses, Jefferson looked pretty subdued downfield, having collected only five receptions. But Jefferson made sure to show signs of life versus the Chargers, as he lit up Los Angeles’ pass defense for 143 receiving yards on nine catches and 11 targets. He pulled down nearly all tosses that quarterback Kirk Cousins threw his way and finished with an average of 15.9 yards per reception. Jefferson was not able to score a touchdown in this game, but he certainly played a huge role in the Vikings’ 27-20 victory over the Bolts.

“I feel like any receiver would be a little frustrated for just wanting to be a big part of the offense, wanting to make big plays, be a big part," shared Jefferson following the game, referring to his underwhelming numbers in the games prior to his explosion against the Chargers. "This game, we stressed about giving me the ball, giving me the opportunity to go make plays, and I'm definitely grateful for that and making those plays.”

9 A big game in the Big Easy

Game: Week 4 at New Orleans (October 2, 2022)

Just like in the game against the Chargers, Jefferson entered this showdown versus the New Orleans Saints on the heels of consecutive letdown performances.

He recorded just 62 receiving yards on six catches in the previous two contests. This time around, Jefferson was not going to be stopped, as he had his way against New Orleans’ defense. Despite being covered almost the entire game by four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Jefferson still put together an incredible stat line of 147 receiving yards on 10 receptions and 13 targets to help the Vikings snatch a 28-25 victory.

“Lattimore pretty much followed me the whole game, pretty much was a one-on-one battle the majority of the game,” Jefferson said of his performance and the battle he had downfield against the Saints’ defensive back. “I was telling (O'Connell) the whole game we should throw it up, give me a chance to go up and make a big play."

Jefferson did not find the end zone at any point in the game, but he created plenty of opportunities for the Vikings’ offense, which had 23 first downs to just 19 by New Orleans. Minnesota also had five trips to the red zone, while the Saints only went there three times.

8 Jefferson breaks Moss’ Vikings record

Game: Week 5 vs Chicago (October 9, 2022)

Still feeling it after a sensational performance against the Saints, Jefferson went off anew in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season versus the Bears at home. He established his dominance early, even breaking Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss’ Vikings record for most catches (236) by a player in his first three seasons with the team when he secured a pass from Cousins in the first drive of the game.

Jefferson was everything for Minnesota’s air attack. Cousins could have made passes with his eyes closed and those would still have been secured by Jefferson, who finished this 29-22 Minnesota win with 154 receiving yards on 12 catches and 13 targets for an average of 12.8 yards per reception.

7 Battle of the JJs: Jefferson engages Julio Jones in a duel

Game: Week 6 vs. Atlanta (October 18, 2020)

The Vikings came over to Atlanta limping, as they only carried a 1-4 record into this game. However, Jefferson still commanded plenty of attention, and he did live up to expectations by showing off in front of Atlanta Falcons star wideout Julio Jones. Even though the Vikings got crushed by Atlanta, 40-23, it was not because Jefferson failed to bring his A-game.

In fact, it was because of what he did against the Falcons that he was later named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. Jefferson pulled down nine of 11 targets for 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His 49-yard touchdown reception late in regulation gave the Vikings something to smile about amid a bad day at home. For what it’s worth, Jefferson came away with better receiving numbers than Jones, who finished the contest with 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns as well on eight receptions and 10 targets.

6 Easy work for Jefferson vs. Packers

Game: Week 11 vs Green Bay (November 21, 2021)

Jefferson did not need much time to get from zero to 100 in this matchup against a division rival. In just the first quarter of the contest, Jefferson was able to touch 100 receiving yards. The bulk of his yardage in that period came during a touchdown drive late in the quarter when he caught a pass deep right from Couins for 56 yards to the Packers’ one-yard line.

Dalvin Cook would finish the drive with a rushing score to put the Vikings ahead early, 9-3. Jefferson would add more to his name as the game progressed to finish with 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches and 10 targets. His tremendous performance also didn’t go to waste as the Vikings held on for a 34-31 victory.

5 Jefferson introduces himself to the Titans

Game: Week 3 vs Tennessee (September 27, 2020)

The Vikings lost in this contest, 31-30, but not before Jefferson made sure that Tennessee would leave Minnesota in awe of his abilities downfield. Jefferson posted a game-high 175 receiving yards to go with a touchdown on just seven receptions and nine catches.

The then-rookie wideout put on a show that Minnesota fans still haven’t forgotten about to this day despite the fact that the Vikings picked up a loss in that game. What made this game even more memorable (and painful) for Vikings fans is the dominance of running back Dalvin Cook out of the backfield as he rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The tandem of Jefferson and Cook was a big problem for opposing defenses week in and week out, and it was fun while it lasted.

4 Breaking the 180-yard barrier

Game: Week 13 at Detroit (December 5, 2021)

Coming off a Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Jefferson and the Vikings thought that they were going to get a timely break in this Week 13 assignment against the winless Lions. Instead, Detroit turned the table on the Vikings and bagged its first win of the season. Nevertheless, Jefferson ate up Detroit’s pass defense. He ended up with 182 receiving yards with a touchdown on 11 receptions and 14 targets.

It was the first time he caught for over 180 receiving yards but it certainly wasn't the last time he pulled off that feat.

3 The start of something special

Game: Week 1 vs Green Bay (September 11, 2022)

The 2022 NFL season was a special one for Jefferson for many reasons. He started things off right out of the gate in Week 1 against the Packers at home, as he clobbered Green Bay’s helpless defense for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine catches and 11 receptions in a 23-7 Minnesota victory. He averaged 20.4 yards per catch in that game, which was also Kevin O'Connell’s first as head coach of the team.

“I live for these type of big games," Jefferson told reporters after his magnificent performance in the season opener. "I was definitely excited to get out there. I’m glad I had this kind of start.”

2 Jefferson’s insane one-handed catch highlights monster game

Game: Week 10 at Buffalo (November 13, 2022)

Jefferson played like a cyborg against Buffalo to help the Vikings win this matchup, 33-30 in overtime. Down by four with under two minutes in the fourth quarter and facing a 4th-and-18, Cousins found Jefferson for a 32-yard gain. It was a miraculous catch for Jefferson who had to snatch the ball with one hand from Bills cornerback Cam Lewis to complete the play. When it was all said and done, Jefferson had 193 receiving yards and touchdowns on 10 receptions and 16 targets.

1 Jefferson slaps Detroit with unreal production

Game: Week 14 at Detroit (December 11, 2022)

Yes, the Vikings lost this game, 34-23, but the final score should take nothing away from the unbelievable playmaking of Jefferson from start to finish. Jefferson posted a career-high 223 receiving yards, catching 11 of 15 footballs thrown his way by Cousins. Detroit sent double coverages to Jefferson but that barely mattered, as he still churned out a mammoth receiving total that broke the franchise’s single-game record of Sammy White that stood for nearly five decades.

“He's one of these dudes you don't see very often,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Jefferson after the matchup. “He's making plays in double coverage.”