Highlights Justin Jefferson was drafted in 2020, and he quickly became a star in the league.

One thing that's remained constant has been his quarterback, Kirk Cousins, who he's spent each year of his career with.

Although Cousins left in free agency, Jefferson claims he's not mad at his former quarterback for leaving.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson in 2020. He's done a lot of things in his career since that point. Jefferson has finished top-five in MVP voting, been named an All-Pro three times, and has missed just seven games over the course of his career.

Through all of that, Jefferson had one man throwing him the ball: Kirk Cousins.

Cousins, who spent the past six years of his career with the Vikings, left in free agency. He signed a massive deal with the Atlanta Falcons, where he would spend the next chapter of his career.

Jefferson was on the Rich Eisen show on Tuesday, and he was asked whether Cousins' decision to leave this offseason took him by surprise:

Yeah, and no...I always knew Kirk was going to do whatever he needs to do for his business-wise. I just knew that everything just wasn't the way he wanted it to be here, especially just with having to pay me and having to pay so many different guys. I felt like he just wanted a new start, a new opportunity to start with Atlanta and a clean slate. I'm not mad at him at all for that.

Jefferson holds no ill-will to his former quarterback, who he spent a long time with, at a very influential point in his career. As Jefferson says, he's focused on Minnesota for the 2024 season.

Jefferson is Focused on Helping the Next Vikings Quarterback

Whether it's J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold, Jefferson is ready to work.

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson and Cousins formed a great duo, to say the least. Jefferson flourished immediately upon his entry into the league, racking up a whopping 1,400 receiving yards in his rookie campaign. Over the next three seasons, Jefferson would increase that total, until he led the league in receiving yards in 2022, with 1,809.

Justin Jefferson in 2022 (last full season with Kirk Cousins) Category Total Receptions 128 Receiving Yards 1,809 Yards per Reception 14.1 Receiving TDs 8 Receiving Yards per Game 106.4

During that season, the Vikings were miraculous. They pulled off incredible wins week after week, and eventually made the playoffs after winning the NFC North. Unfortunately, they would lose at home in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: That 2022 season was nothing short of dominant for Jefferson and the Vikings. During that season, he led the NFL in receiving yards (1,809), receptions (128), receiving yards per game (106.4) and scrimmage yards per touch (13.9). In appreciation for his efforts, he was voted as the league's offensive player of the year.

In 2023, they hoped to run it back together, but it wasn't to be. Both Jefferson and Cousins suffered injuries that wound up derailing their time together. Although they weren't able to accomplish as much as they'd hoped, Jefferson was still grateful to his former quarterback.

Jefferson is all about focusing on the Vikings in 2024, and they have a bit of a quarterback battle on their hands this summer, between J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold. However, Jefferson claims that no matter who wins, he's ready to support them:

It's on to the next. It doesn't really matter what quarterback it is, in my eyes. I'm always going to try to make the best of the opportunity. I'm always going to be the quarterback's friend and make his job a lot easier. So, it doesn't matter if it was Kirk or if it's Sam or if it's J.J., I'm going to make it as easy as possible for them.

Jefferson has done more than help throughout his career. He's put his name in the hat as one of, if not the best, receivers in the sport, and has a chance to go down as one of the greatest to ever do it. Although he would have liked to continue to do that with Cousins, he understands why Cousins made his decision.

Source: Rich Eisen Show

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.