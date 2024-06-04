Highlights Justin Jefferson signs $140M extension - highest-paid non-QB including $110M guaranteed.

Rookie J.J. McCarthy could be the new Vikings QB, Jefferson is ready to lead.

Minnesota's future secure with Jefferson signed through 2028.

After a long wait, Justin Jefferson finally reached a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The extension is worth $140 million over the course of four years, including $110 million guaranteed. His $35 million AAV and $88.7 million in guarantees at signing are both the most ever for a non-QB in NFL history. It’s a well-earned deal that signifies the continuation of what has been an elite pairing of team and player.

This marriage between Jefferson and the Vikings will look slightly different this year, as Minnesota puts a new signal-caller in place. Rookie J.J. McCarthy is in line to be the quarterback throwing to Jefferson after being selected 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The absence of Kirk Cousins, who was Minnesota’s lead quarterback through all of Jefferson’s career thus far, means someone will have to step up as a leader. While speaking to the media for the first time since signing his extension, Jefferson expressed that he is ready to lean into this new leadership role (via Minnesota Vikings):

Just being the highest paid just comes with being a leader. I always said, I always preached it: The money never was a big thing for me. It was mostly just solidifying myself as the top receiver in the league.

Jefferson has done exactly that, but will now shift his focus towards leading the Vikings to success. Minnesota is coming off a 7-10 season that was riddled with key injuries. It’s never easy transitioning from a veteran to a rookie at quarterback, but McCarthy will have the best in the business to throw to.

Related Justin Jefferson Becomes Highest Paid Non-QB With New Deal The Minnesota Vikings finally hammered out a deal with their best player, who can now focus on building chemistry with the team's rookie QB.

Jefferson’s Future

What lies ahead for Minnesota now that Jefferson is locked down?

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Between the contract situation, trade rumors, and the process of drafting a new quarterback, it’s been an eventful offseason for the Vikings. With everything sorted out, fans finally have assurance as to what this team will look like going forwards.

Jefferson is now in place through 2028. He takes up a large part of the salary, but they won’t have to worry about finding a new franchise cornerstone. He’s been proficient in every year of his career thus far, and he’s shown no signs of stopping. It’s an astounding contract, but necessary given the level of talent.

Justin Jefferson's Stats by Year Year Starts Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2020 14 125 88 1,400 7 2021 17 167 108 1,616 10 2022 17 184 128 1,809 8 2023 9 100 68 1,074 5

If the selection of McCarthy works out, Minnesota could already have their duo of the future in place. Jefferson has been vocal about his willingness to lead, but suggested McCarthy should immediately do the same, regardless of his rookie status:

I talked to J.J. as soon as he got drafted. I told him confidence is key, just coming into this league with confidence and being able to have that leadership just right off the bat being a rookie.

If McCarthy takes a while to get up to speed, Sam Darnold could end up being the day one starter in Minnesota. Since being the third overall pick in 2018, Darnold has played for three different teams. The Vikings will be his fourth, as he offers a serviceable bridge option until McCarthy is ready to take the reins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2022, his last fully healthy season, Jefferson led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year, an All-Pro first-team member, a Pro-Bowler, and finished top five in MVP voting.

Jefferson’s running mate in the receiving room is second-year wideout Jordan Addison. Addison had an impressive rookie season, serving as the team's main deep threat after being drafted with the 23rd pick out of USC in 2023. These two are a lethal combination, forcing opposing teams to pick their poison when prioritizing one.

The offense also features free-agent signing Aaron Jones, who will be the team’s lead running back. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is another elite pass-catcher once he returns from injury who is likely to see a lot of looks as the security blanket for a rookie signal caller. Safe to say, there’s no shortage of talent on Minnesota’s offense.

Even with stars in place, every unit needs a leader. Oftentimes, this ends up being the quarterback, as they serve as the voice of the offense. That time may come for McCarthy in Minnesota, but for now, Jefferson seems ready to fill in. As the highest-paid receiver in all of football, it only seems fitting that he should do so.

Source: Minnesota Vikings

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Contract info courtesy of Spotrac.