Highlights The Minnesota Vikings signed Justin Jefferson to a four-year, $140 million extension.

Jefferson has generated the most receiving yards over expected in the NFL since 2020.

Jefferson has shined on intermediate targets and against zone coverage over the past four seasons.

With Justin Jefferson's rookie contract set to expire after the 2024-2025 season, the Minnesota Vikings faced a pivotal decision regarding the future of their star player, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

As contract extension talks progressed, rumors swirled that the Vikings had even contemplated trading Jefferson during the draft. However, the team ultimately chose to solidify their commitment by signing Jefferson to a four-year, $140 million extension, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in league history.

Did Jefferson truly deserve this record-breaking contract? How does his performance since his debut in 2020 compare to other wide receivers? Let's examine the data to find out.

Beating Expectations

Jefferson has generated the most receiving yards over expected since entering the NFL in 2020

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson has consistently surpassed expectations throughout his career. Despite being the fifth wide receiver selected in the NFL draft, behind Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Jalen Reagor, who was picked just before the Vikings selected Jefferson, he quickly proved his worth.

In his rookie season, Jefferson made an indelible mark, amassing 1,400 yards, at the time the most by a rookie in a season post-merger (later surpassed by Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua). In his second year, he fell just 16 yards short of Randy Moss' Vikings single-season receiving record.

In his third year, Jefferson led the NFL with an impressive 1,809 yards. Despite battling injuries and appearing in just 10 games last season, Jefferson still managed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.

In total, Jefferson has emerged as the premier wide receiver in the NFL over the past four seasons, consistently outperforming expectations. According to Next Gen Stats, Jefferson has amassed an astonishing +1,267 receiving yards over expected since his entry into the league in 2020, over 250 yards more than the next closest player.

Jefferson's remarkable production is punctuated by his ability to make spectacular and improbable catches. He has hauled in 85 receptions with a completion probability under 50% since 2020, 10 more than any other player in the NFL per Next Gen Stats.

Mid-Range Mastery

Jefferson leads the NFL in intermediate targets, receptions, and receiving yards since 2020

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson possesses an almost impeccable skill set, but it's his prowess in intermediate targets (10-19 air yards) that truly sets him apart.

This intermediate success serves as a quarterback's ally, allowing them to strategically advance downfield and sustain crucial drives without undertaking the heightened risk and difficulty associated with deep throws. Since 2020, Jefferson has emerged as the undisputed leader in this domain.

Over the course of the past four seasons, Jefferson is the NFL's leader in targets (194), receptions (127), and receiving yards (2,315) on intermediate passes, according to PFF. His consistent performance has positioned him alongside Tyreek Hill as the only players to surpass the 2,000-yard milestone in this regard.

Most Intermediate Receiving Yards Since 2020 (PFF) Player Intermediate Receiving Yards Justin Jefferson 2,315 Tyreek Hill 2,009 Brandon Aiyuk 1,910 Travis Kelce 1,870 A.J. Brown 1,826

Most of Jefferson's intermediate success came from connections with now-Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. But the good news for Jefferson and Vikings' fans? McCarthy's success on intermediate passes last season at Michigan is a testament to his accuracy and ability to deliver the ball with precision to the area Jefferson excels in.

According to PFF, McCarthy's completion rate of 67.1% on intermediate passes was the fourth-highest among Power Five quarterbacks (minimum 25 attempts). This high completion percentage indicates not only McCarthy's accuracy but also his ability to effectively read defenses and find open receivers in the intermediate range.

Dominance Against Zone

Only Tyreek Hill has more receiving yards against zone coverage than Jefferson over the last four seasons

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

As NFL defenses increasingly opt for zone coverage to neutralize big plays and contain offensive playmakers, the significance of receivers with an innate ability to exploit soft spots in these defensive schemes cannot be overstated. In this landscape, Jefferson has emerged as a pivotal asset for his team's offensive success.

Over the last four seasons, Jefferson has showcased his prowess in dominating against zone coverage. Despite defenses' concerted efforts to contain him, Jefferson ranks second in the NFL with an impressive 3,809 receiving yards against zone coverage since 2020. Only Hill has accumulated more receiving yards against zone coverage than Jefferson over the past four seasons.

Most receiving Yards Against Zone SInce 2020 (PFF) Player Zone Receiving Yards Tyreek Hill 4,435 Justin Jefferson 3,809 Davante Adams 3,773 Travis Kelce 3,379 CeeDee Lamb 3,388

As NFL defenses continue to evolve, receivers like Jefferson who excel in dissecting zone coverage will remain indispensable assets for their teams' offensive strategies. His ability to consistently find openings and exploit vulnerabilities in these defensive schemes has been instrumental to his team's offensive success.

Jefferson's unparalleled contributions on the field, from record-breaking performances to consistent excellence in crucial game situations, solidify his worth as one of the NFL's premier receivers. There is no question that Jefferson has earned every cent of his historic deal.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.