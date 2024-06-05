Highlights The Vikings signed Justin Jefferson to a massive extension, paving the way for focus on the 2024 season.

Jefferson aims to help rookie J.J. McCarthy navigate the tough NFL challenges ahead.

McCarthy's successful college career will aid him, but Jefferson prepares him for the difficulties of the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings put pen to paper on an important piece of offseason business recently.

Minnesota has signed superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a massive four-year contract extension. Now that Jefferson is firmly in the fold in Minnesota, attention turns to the season ahead. And the focus turns to helping rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy along with his development.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft in April. Minnesota hopes that he can one day take over as the long-term starter following the departure of Kirk Cousins this offseason. Jefferson, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, says he will do everything he can to help McCarthy along (via Minnesota Vikings):

I talked to J.J. as soon as he got drafted. I told him confidence is key, just coming into this league with confidence and being able to have that leadership just right off the bat being a rookie. There’s going to be people to come and help. Of course, I’m going to be that main person to be in his ear and try to teach him and try to prepare him for what we’re about to go through.

It was Jefferson's first time speaking to the media since signing the contract that made him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. The theme was clearly "leadership", as he spoke not only about supporting McCarthy, but slotting in as the offense's new vocal leader after Kirk Cousins' departure this offseason.

Related Justin Jefferson Becomes Highest Paid Non-QB With New Deal The Minnesota Vikings finally hammered out a deal with their best player, who can now focus on building chemistry with the team's rookie QB.

Tough Road Ahead For McCarthy

Jefferson wants rookie QB to know the difficulties facing him

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy had a highly successful career at the University of Michigan. The 21-year-old signal caller lost just three games in college throughout his three seasons as a starter. This past season was certainly his most successful, as McCarthy helped the Wolverines win the National Championship back in January, the school's first since 1997.

JJ McCarthy Career Stats at Michigan Stat Category Stat Total Passing Yards 6,226 Touchdowns 49 Interceptions 11 Completion Percentage 67.6

McCarthy's experience in college will certainly help the young signal-caller as he begins his NFL career. However, the transition won't be entirely smooth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Minnesota Vikings, despite playing four different quarterbacks, finished fifth in passing yards per game (256.4) and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (30) in 2023.

The NFL is a faster, more physical game compared to the collegiate level. And Jefferson wants to prepare his quarterback for the difficulties that will come up in the years to come:

I told him this league is tough. It’s not an easy job to come out here and perform at the highest ability, especially as a rookie. But I definitely will be that main person that he can lean on and help throughout the way.

The Vikings certainly hope Jefferson and McCarthy are two cornerstones of the future. Minnesota believed they could contend in 2023 after a playoff appearance in 2022. However, the Vikings stumbled at times and finished the season 7-10.

They finished third in the division behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The Vikings and their new "J.J. to J.J." offensive attack open their 2024 season against the New York Giants on September 8.

Source: Minnesota Vikings

All statistical data is sourced from Sports Reference and Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.