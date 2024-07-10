Highlights Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson praised his new rookie quarterback while on The Rich Eisen Show.

Jefferson said that McCarthy, "wants to learn how to become a problem in this league".

Darnold is likely to be the starter heading into 2024, leaving some to wonder at what point in the season McCarthy will become the starter.

Minnesota Vikings superstar pass catcher, Justin Jefferson, made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show recently.

The All-Pro wide receiver discussed his new rookie quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, and how "he wants to learn how to become a problem in this league" (via Rich Eisen Show):

They want me to be that guy that J.J. can always talk to and ask questions. He’s definitely that type of kid. He definitely wants to ask questions. He wants to learn how to be a top quarterback. He wants to learn how to become a problem in this league.

It appears that McCarthy has the right mindset for a rookie quarterback that will be placed under a significant amount of pressure in Minnesota. However, Sam Darnold is currently listed as the team's starting quarterback, and is expected to keep the job heading into the 2024 season.

How Long Will It Take McCarthy to Replace Darnold as the Starter?

Darnold is expected to be the team's QB1 heading into 2024

Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was reported a few weeks ago that Sam Darnold has the edge in the quarterback position battle over the rookie McCarthy. Darnold, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Minnesota during the free agency period, spent last season as the backup to Brock Purdy on the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold was a highly touted prospect coming out of USC, and was taken third overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft. He inherited a rough situation in New York where he was given very little chance to succeed due to the dysfunction that surrounded him within the organization. He was then traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, but was replaced by Baker Mayfield as the starter.

For the first time in his career, Darnold will enter a situation as the starter where he is surrounded by loads of offensive talent, and has a coach with a proven track record of success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy's record as a starting quarterback at the University of Michigan was 27-1 (.964), which is the third-highest winning percentage by a starting QB in college football history.

The most logical scenario for the Vikings would be for McCarthy to sit behind Darnold for the first half of the season and then replace him at some point when the organization believes he is ready. There is a chance that Darnold wins a ton of games in 2024, and remains the starter for the entirety of the season.

However, the likelihood of that scenario becoming a reality is very slim. If Darnold struggles early and the offense is underperforming, there is a chance that Vikings fans could see their rookie signal caller trot out as the starter as early as Week 5 or 6.

Source: The Rich Eisen Show

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.