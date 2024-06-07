Highlights Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been "preparing for a little more contact" because of the NFL's new kickoff format.

The rule changes should make the play more prominent in each game, and give special teams coordinators the chance to find new advantages over other teams.

The Ravens are uniquely positioned to discover an edge because of their coaching staff and personnel.

The NFL tinkers with its rules and regulations every offseason. Notable changes this year have been the elimination of hip drop tackles, expanded abilities for video replay assistants, and the implementation of a new kickoff format, something the league expects to give renewed life to what had become an increasingly dormant play in recent years.

In response, specialists are being forced to modify their training regiments. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker commented on the adjustments he made during his Thursday afternoon press appearance, saying his teammates are starting to see him in a place he hasn't typically occupied in the past: the gym.

This might be really surprising to a lot of you guys... I don't [tend] to hang out in the weight room too frequently. But after watching a lot of these XFL plays... the kicker seems to be involved in 20-25 percent of the tackles. I've mixed it up a couple of times, I've gotten in there. But now I've got to get some more shrugs, get the traps going a little... just to make sure I'm prepared for a little more contact.

Tucker, who turns 35 in November, has made eight combined tackles in his dozen professional seasons. His touchback percentage in 2023 (79.2%) was the second-highest of his career.

Special Teams Coordinators Are Searching For Any Edge

The new rules allow them to get more creative

When every team in the league is willing to let the opposition start at the 25-yard line, you don't see many kickoff returns. The heydays of Devin Hester, Josh Cribbs and even Cordarrelle Patterson have become folklore at a faster rate than the traditional fullback. This reinvigoration not only provides more excitement on Sundays, but unshackles the creative freedom of special teams coordinators.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With his 2023 Pro Bowl appearance, Justin Tucker tied Morten Anderson for the most Pro Bowl invites earned by a kicker in NFL history (7). Anderson spent 25 years in the league; Tucker has played just 12 thus far.

With so many new opportunities in the return game, coaches and players -- Tucker included -- are "in the lab", looking through every nook and cranny to differentiate their plan of attack and coverage from everyone else's. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, it may be using a recent trade acquisition in a wildly unique fashion; for the Kansas City Chiefs, it could involve taking the kicker off the field on kickoffs altogether.

Tucker didn't reveal the inside details of any in-house plan the Ravens may have for the new format. However, he did admit there is plenty of work being done behind-the-scenes to find where they could sway things, chalking it up as preliminary investigation.

Just like a pitcher tries to develop his stuff, I'm doing the same thing out here trying to figure out whichever way we can in our minds gain an advantage... whether that means putting the ball in different spots, making it challenging for a returner to scoop up the ball easily. All those things we're looking at right now, [but] we are kind of in the fledgling stages.

In that respect, Baltimore may have no better men for the task. Tucker may be the greatest kicker in NFL history, and John Harbaugh was the special teams coordinator under Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to becoming the Ravens' head coach. If there is a way for Baltimore to exploit other squads in the new format, they'll likely find it.

