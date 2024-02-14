Highlights Suns center Jusuf Nurkić is apparently trying to recruit former teammate Danilo Gallinari to join the team.

Gallinari, known for his offensive versatility, was recently released by the Detroit Pistons.

The Suns front office has reportedly shown interest in adding Gallinari, who has a connection to Suns star Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić may be attempting to recruit a fellow European and former Denver Nuggets teammate to Maricopa County in order to bolster his team's pursuit of an NBA championship.

Danilo Gallinari, 35, was released by the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline after having appeared in just six games for the franchise following a move from the Washington Wizards. However, the Italian national has averaged 15.2 points per contest and connected on 38.2 percent of his three-point shot attempts over a career spanning 760 games.

If Nurkić's activity on X, formerly Twitter, is any indication, he'd like Gallinari to cast his lot in with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the rest of the crew in the Valley of the Sun. On the day after Gallinari's release, Nurkić tagged Gallinari in a post, along with the word "brate," a slang word from his native country meaning, "brother."

In short order, replies to the post — which has been viewed more than 200,000 times as of this writing — asserting that a recruitment process was in full effect began to pile up. Some fans even thanked the veteran big man for doing his part to help improve the team.

Suns are reportedly interested in Gallinari

Gallinari has a long history with Devin Booker

In his heyday, Gallinari was a borderline All-Star and one of the more versatile offensive big men in the Association. As a member of the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2018-19 campaign, he averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest with a 46-43-90 shooting split.

Danilo Gallinari's Season Splits Category Wizards Pistons GP 26 6 PTS/36 min. 16.9 20.8 EFG% 51.1% 70.5%

Although those days are long behind the oft-injured former lottery pick, he still has the size, shooting ability, and handles to create problems for the opposition in small doses. During a Jan. 31 game between the Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gallinari scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 4-of-4 from deep in 23 minutes of action.

So, it should come as no surprise that Gallinari isn't just on Nurkić's radar; the Suns' front office is reportedly among those considering a move to add him. Per The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, sources have indicated that the Suns have "shown interest" in the 14-year pro (who also lost two full seasons to ACL injuries).

Nurkić isn't the only Suns player who has a history with Gallinari, either. Booker's father, Melvin Booker, was one of the sharpshooter's teammates on the Italian club, Olimpia Milano, during the 2007-08 season. The younger Booker has noted that Gallinari made a point of spending time with him as a youth and that the two have reminisced about their mutual history when they meet each other on the hardwood.

"We're messing around, playing one-on-one. That was like my first real interaction with an NBA player...He's like a big brother to me now."- Devin Booker in 2017