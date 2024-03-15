Highlights Jusuf Nurkic made Suns history with 20 rebounds and 6 assists against the Celtics on Thursday.

Making history that was held by a franchise legend who played three decades ago can be considered an honor, especially when the specified statistic is one that didn't see any other player come close to reaching it.

Thursday night turned out to be that day for Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkić, who did something that hasn't been done since the mid-1990s in the team's 127-112 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Nurkic's Assertive Night in Loss to Celtics

Suns big man posts an 8-20-6 stat line in 31 minutes of action

The Suns' big man has been well known throughout his career for being aggressive in crashing the glass and being a dependable playmaker for his teammates. On a team where there are three high-scoring talents in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, racking up rebounds and assists would come more frequently.

Thursday night ended with Nurkic having eight points, 20 rebounds, six assists on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. This indicated the fourth time that he reached the 20-rebound mark.

This display also placed Nurkic in the record books of Suns history to put up a stat line of 15 or more rebounds and five or more assists six times. According to StatMuse, it is the most by a Sun since franchise legend Charles Barkley when he played for the team from 1993 to 1996.

Nurkić has been anchoring the paint all season for the Suns, averaging 11.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and a steal on 52.1 percent shooting from the field. He has done well in being a double-double machine in scoring and rebounding, having 22 double-doubles this season as a reliable inside presence for Phoenix to utilize effectively.

However, his performance was overshadowed due to the Celtics winning the matchup by 15 points, winning the season-series as a result. The Suns had all three of their top scorers available to play against Boston, showing some of their potency with 65 points combined. Booker had 23 points and seven assists, Beal finished with 22 points and seven assists, and Durant put up 20 points and three rebounds.

Phoenix Suns Big 3 - Stats vs Celtics Category Kevin Durant Devin Booker Bradley Beal Points 20 23 22 Rebounds 3 2 3 Assists 1 7 7 Field goal % 47.4 45.0 52.9 3-point field goal % 33.3 16.7 50.0

The reason Phoenix struggled to keep up with the Celtics was their perimeter defense. Boston managed to get off 50 attempts from the three-point line, making 25 of them to tie a season-high.

With Jayson Tatum (26 points, four threes), Jaylen Brown (game-high 37 points, five triples), Al Horford (24 points, six triples), Derrick White (13 points, three triples), and Jrue Holiday (nine points, three triples) combining for 21 of those makes from downtown, trying to slow them down proved to be too much for the Suns' defense to handle.

Impact of Suns' Loss To Celtics

Phoenix falls to seventh in the West; in danger of being in the Play-In

The loss sees the Suns slip down a spot, going from the sixth spot to seventh as they are currently inside Play-In Tournament territory with 16 games remaining on their schedule.

Improving their standing in the Western Conference would not only improve their chances of having a better first-round matchup in the playoffs, but clinching a top-six seed would take a lot of pressure off their shoulders to try to secure a seven or eight seed via the Play-In Tournament.

The Suns have a 38-28 record, trailing Sacramento by half a game and New Orleans by 1.5 games. They do lead Dallas by a half-game, the Lakers by 2.5 games, and Golden State by 3.5 games.

Going 5-5 in their last 10 games, Phoenix will seek to get a winning streak going against the Hornets on Friday.