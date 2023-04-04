Jake Paul has gone public with new girlfriend Jutta Leerdam – a world champion speed skater from the Netherlands.

Paul had previously been in a relationship with Instagram model Julia Rose, but the pair are believed to have broken up last year.

But the Problem Child has now shared images of himself with Leerdam on social media – including a picture of the two running together.

But who is Leerdam and could the two become sport's new power couple?

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

Leerdam was born in the town of s-Gravenzande in the province of South Holland.

Having taken up speed skating at a young age, she specialises in sprint events, particularly the 500m and 100m disciplines.

In 2017, Leerdam became the junior world champion at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Helsinki, Finland.

That same season, she became the Dutch junior sprint champion and won the ISU Junior World Cup competition in the 1000m and 1500m events.

The following year, Leerdam turned professional and became a member of Team IKO.

Since then, she has twice won the 1000m world title and claimed silver in the same event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Leerdam also boasts a huge social media presence and has more than four million followers on Instagram.

Like Paul, she recently shared images of the pair's relationship on Instagram, captioning the post: "That's it."

How did Paul and Leerdam meet?

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Paul and Leerdam met at a Hugo Boss fashion show in Miami.

The Dutch athlete had been in a relationship with fellow speed skater Koen Verweij for six years, but the 24-year-old confirmed the two had broken up in August 2022.

Leerdam wins World Cup event

While Paul's last performance as an athlete ended in defeat to Tommy Fury, Leerdam's victory at the World Cup last December continued her growing success in the sport.

Afterwards, she said: "I have become stronger and heavier. I now use that extra fat as strength.

"The race wasn't perfect. Especially my opener, as I had a miss-stroke at the start, but eventually, I skated a 26.2 lap. When I saw that, I thought wow, and the speed came really easily. I learn every race. It doesn't need to be perfect, especially not if you win by a 0.7s margin.

"But I want to get the best out of it every time of course."