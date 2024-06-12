Highlights Mason Greenwood is on Juventus' radar, but a £50m price tag has been set by Manchester United

Greenwood is expected to leave United, but they've had no suitable offers yet

A loan-to-buy deal could help secure Greenwood's move as Juventus aim to negotiate around the £50m valuation.

Manchester United's rebuild under INEOS is set to take a hold of their transfer negotiations in the coming weeks, with stars such as Casemiro and Marcus Rashford all being linked with moves away from the club. But another one of those who could leave is Mason Greenwood, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the forward is on Juventus' radar - though United's £50million valuation could put them off.

The winger hasn't played for United since January 2022 following his suspension by the club after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. Failing to play professional football for 18 months, he was loaned out to Spanish La Liga side Getafe last season where he was awarded the club's Player of the Season award, and that has seen interest grow from elsewhere, with Juventus taking an interest.

Mason Greenwood: Transfer Latest

The forward has been linked with a plethora of clubs

Greenwood has been on various shortlists throughout the summer, with reports linking the Bradford-born attacker with moves to Napoli and two Premier League clubs, though little has come to fruition over his future yet.

He is expected to leave United after being told that he wouldn't play for the club again, but the Red Devils will need a suitable offer to come in for his services before he can be shown the exit door.

Sources: Juventus Hope to Negotiate Greenwood Price

Juventus are a club that have regularly been linked with Greenwood

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that United are sticking to their valuation of Greenwood, which stands at £50million - but Juventus are hoping to negotiate around that price. It remains to be seen why Greenwood's price tag is so high, given that he doesn't have a place at United and that there aren't many clubs interested in his services.

Mason Greenwood's La Liga statistics - Getafe squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 3 =5th Goals 8 2nd Assists 6 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 6.87 2nd

Juventus are extremely interested, whilst Atletico Madrid have been in touch in recent times; whilst Getafe are in the thinking despite their lessened status in comparison to Juve and Atletico, as Greenwood enjoyed living in Madrid after spending last season on loan with the Spanish outfit.

One option that could help any side secure a move for his signature is a loan-to-buy deal. In that sense, United would sell Greenwood, and whilst they wouldn't receive the money first and foremost, it could entice clubs to make their swoop if they can effectively pay the fee with next season's transfer budget. Juventus are currently aiming to seek clarity on that situation, which could be key to them making a move for the Englishman.

Should Juve need to raise further funds for Greenwood, they could look to sell Federico Chiesa - who has been linked with Liverpool - and Matias Soule, who joined the Turin-based outfit in 2021 from Argentine outfit Velez Sarsfield, though he's only made 15 league appearances for the Old Lady and could be sold on despite notching 11 goals in 36 Serie A games for Frosinone this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood scored 10 goals and registered six assists in all competitions for Getafe

Chiesa's representatives have already touched base with Roma and Napoli over a potential move for their winger, but Juventus insist they aren't looking to sell Chiesa at this moment in time.

Greenwood Wouldn't Get Into United's Team

Other youngsters have shown promise in recent months

With Amad Diallo, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all able to play on the right wing for United, a route back to the first-team for Greenwood, if it was to occur, would be up front.

But with the Red Devils being linked with moves for strikers including Benjamin Sesko, who has signed a new deal at RB Leipzig, it is highly unlikely that Greenwood will pull a United shirt on again.

Erik ten Hag will know what he needs after a hugely underwhelming season at Old Trafford and the sale of Greenwood will hasten their recruitment process with the influx of money.

Related Why Manchester United Decided to Keep Erik ten Hag Manchester United had four reasons for deciding to keep Erik ten Hag as manager following the club's end-of-season review.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12/06/24.