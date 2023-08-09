Highlights Juventus fans are vehemently against Romelu Lukaku joining the club, as shown by their pitch-storming protest and chants expressing their disapproval.

It's been a rough couple of years for Romelu Lukaku and a potential move to Juventus won't make things any easier it seems, with fans of the Italian side firmly against the move.

In fact, insane footage of some of Juventus' ultra protesting a move for the striker has gone viral online after they stormed the pitch at the Allianz Stadium, chanting that they didn't want the Belgian forward.

The incident came after it was reported that Chelsea, who are interested in striker Dusan Vlahovic, could send Lukaku to Juventus in return for the Serbian striker, and fans of the Serie A side are not happy about it. Not one bit.

What have Juventus fans said about Romelu Lukaku?

If it wasn't clear enough that Juventus' fans weren't interested in Lukaku joining the club, the sensational footage of a group storming the side's pitch in protest of a potential move makes things real apparent.

VIDEO: Juventus fans storm pitch to protest Lukaku signing

Paired with chants telling the club they don't want the Belgian, as well as banners made up with messages against the signing clearly splashed across them. One banner said: "Lukaku stays in Milan, we already have the second goalkeeper," harking back to an incident when the striker inadvertently blocked his own teammate's shot.

The protests come as a result of a previous altercation the former Manchester United man had with Juventus fans during a meeting with his Inter Milan in the cup side last season.

Despite the situation, Juventus are interested in adding Lukaku to the side, but these latest protests by fans may be enough to keep them from actively pursuing a deal.

What happened between Romelu Lukaku and Juventus fans last season?

The news of Lukaku being linked with Juventus comes as a surprise to many, with the striker getting into it with fans of the club last season during a cup game between the Old Lady and Inter.

After being subjected to racist abuse from supporters, the Belgian striker, who scored a last-minute winner for his Inter team at the time, took the opportunity to mock Juventus fans with his celebrations and he was shockingly sent off by the referee, receiving his second booking for what was deemed provocative gestures.

It’s left tensions between the two sides really strained, so it’s no surprise Juventus fans don’t want Lukaku at the club, but considering the racial discrimination he received from some of them, it’s hard to imagine he’d be thrilled at joining the club himself.

Indeed, Lukaku previously said this when asked about a potential move to another Italian club: "If Juventus or AC Milan call me in the future? Never, never. Again: never. It's never gonna happen. Juventus wanted me before Inter, but when Conte joined Inter it was my priority to join them. In Italy, there's only Inter for me."

And while his future at Inter remains in serious doubt, it appears he may be right in saying that Juventus and him just aren't a good fit.