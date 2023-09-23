Highlights Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 4-2 to Sassuolo. Federico Gatti's comical own goal was a major highlight of the match.

Gatti's no-look back pass towards his own goal was a moment of pure madness and disbelief for his teammates, especially goalkeeper Szczęsny.

Juventus coach Allegri acknowledged Gatti's error, stating that it did not impact the result and that the team's focus is on earning a top-four finish in Serie A.

Juventus tasted defeat in Serie A for the first time this season as they were beaten by Sassuolo on Saturday afternoon. The Old Lady have started the campaign well and were favourites to pick up their fourth win in five matches at Mapei Stadium. However, it was the home side that emerged victorious as they won 4-2.

Sassuolo led 2-1 at the break with goals thanks to goals from Armand Laurienté and Domenico Berardi either side of Matías Viña's own goal.

Federico Chiesa restored parity once more in the 78th minute, only for Andrea Pinamonti to give the home side the lead again four minutes later. Juventus pushed for a winner but Federico Gatti's comical own goal deep into stoppage time ensured that Sassuolo would pick up all three points.

We've seen a lot of comical own goals and Gatti's is up there with the very best. With Juventus chasing a late equaliser, Wojciech Szczęsny ran out of his goal to take a free-kick near the corner flag.

Szczęsny passed the ball to Gatti, who soon found himself under pressure from an opponent. In a moment of pure madness, Gatti produced a no-look pass towards his own goal, thinking that Szczęsny was between the sticks. He wasn't, of course, and the ball bounced a couple of times before trickling into the back of the net.

Szczęsny's reaction said it all. He just stood still and stared at his teammate, clearly in disbelief at what he had just done. The final whistle sounded a few minutes later and Gatti was very frustrated.

According to Football Italia, Juventus players, especially Vlahovic, tried to cheer up Gatti. The Serbian embraced his teammate and tried to cheer him up while leaving the pitch. Other Juventus players are said to have hugged Gatti, who looked 'extremely frustrated' on his way to the tunnel. It really was a quite ridiculous own goal and you can view it below...

What did Massimiliano Allegri say about Federico Gatti's own goal in Sassuolo vs Juventus?

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke about Gatti's own goal in his post-match press conference.

“He has made errors and he will do more in his career,” he said, per Football Italia. “He has played 30 games for Juventus, I think. He must remain calm, the error was ugly to see but did not impact the result.”

Allegri added that Juventus are aiming for a top four finish and does not agree with people saying they must win the title.

“There had been euphory around the team since Thursday,” Allegri added. “People said Juventus must win the title. It’s not the case, we must earn a top-four finish which will be difficult. We must be aware that we must struggle enormously to win every game. We are not able to turn and off quickly, we lost an ugly game and we must return to winning on Tuesday.”

Juventus are next in action on Tuesday when they host Lecce. Lecce have had an outstanding start to the season and at the time of writing are third in Serie A having gone unbeaten in their opening five games.