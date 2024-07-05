Highlights Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, but negotiations are not advanced.

Sancho impressed during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, and is now attracting interest from multiple clubs.

United are looking to add attacking reinforcements, with Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee a key target.

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, although a deal is not advanced yet, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho, who is also a target for Barcelona, spent the second half of last season rebuilding his career on loan at Borussia Dortmund, helping the German side reach the Champions League final. The England forward netted two goals and registered two assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances, and is now weighing up his options regarding his next move.

Remaining at Old Trafford appears unlikely, with potential suitors lining up to acquire the 24-year-old on a permanent basis. According to Romano, Juventus are one of the most keen clubs, and are expected to move aggressively for the London-born man, although negotiations are not advanced as of yet.

Romano: Juventus 'Appreciate' Sancho

The winger impressed in Dortmund's Champions League run

After emerging as one of Europe's most sought after talents during his first spell at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 appearances for die Schwarzgelben, United landed Sancho in a momentous £73 million deal in 2021. A mixture of the pressure of this price tag and instability at Old Trafford saw the player experience two below-par seasons in Manchester, before falling out with Erik ten Hag.

However, a successful six months at Dortmund saw Sancho's stock rise once again, and he's now the subject of significant interest from some of the continent's biggest clubs. Once desrcibed by Sir Alex Ferguson as being 'extremely dangerous', the England international's technical attributes will be appealing to teams of elite calibre.

Speaking on a transfer update live show, Romano revealed more about the purported interest in the player:

"Sancho - Juve, Barca, at the moment. Nothing is imminent for Sancho, but I can confirm that Juventus appreciate the player. Maybe some of you remember that at the end of November last year, I told you about Juventus' interest in Sancho before Borussia Dortmund appeared on the scene. "And now, I can tell you that Juventus' interest is still there, so he's still one of the players they appreciate, but at the moment, it's still not an advanced negotiation between Sancho and Juve or Juve and Manchester United."

While the transfer appears a long-way off, Juventus will be hopeful of striking a deal with United significantly below the fee that the English club paid for the player. The Old Lady are looking to add increased dynamism out wide, with Federico Chiesa struggling to stay fit and Kenan Yildiz still raw at just 19.

Sancho's Statistics at United 2022/23 vs at Dortmund 2023/24 (League Only) Stat 2022/23 For United 2023/24 For Dortmund Appearances 26 14 Goals 6 2 Assists 3 2 Shots Per 90 1.12 0.86 Key Passes Per 90 2.3 2.38 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.76 3.43

United Looking to Add Attacking Reinforcements

The Red Devils are in pole position to sign Joshua Zirkzee

With Sancho expected to leave, and Marcus Rashford's 'ready to be sold', INEOS will be eager to bolster their offensive options further. United are reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign Joshua Zirkzee for €40 million, with the player expected to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee may not be the club's only attacking addition this summer, with recruits expected to arrive out wide. The Manchester-based side had been trying to 'hijack' Michael Olise's move to Bayern Munich, although that now appears to be off the cards. Elsewhere, the club are said to be willing to offer £50 million for Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, who netted a hat-trick in this year's Europa League final.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/07/2024