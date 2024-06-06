Highlights Juventus are interested in signing Douglas Luiz but they're put off by Aston Villa's £50million valuation.

Luiz has been integral to Villa's success, and may stay to lead them in the Champions League.

Villa may need to sell a key player before June 30, but Luiz could be unlikely to leave ahead of their European adventure.

Aston Villa are preparing for their first ever Champions League adventure since the competition was rebranded from the European Cup, with supporters excited as to who the club could sign ahead of their time on the big stage.

But GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Juventus could be in the frame to spoil the party somewhat with the signing of Douglas Luiz, with the Turin-based side being interested in securing his signature.

Douglas Luiz: Transfer Latest

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Villa Park

Manchester City were reported to have a £25million buyback clause on Luiz after they sold him to Villa, though that expired in 2021. Elsewhere, Liverpool have been touted with a move to sign the Brazilian star to sit in front of their defence and play along fellow South American star Alexis Mac Allister; and Arsenal are in need of a midfielder to play alongside Declan Rice, with their interest being well-documented.

As a result, Villa fans are wary that he could leave, though with the star settled at his current club and any ideas of a move away could well fall on deaf ears.

Sources: Juventus Are Interested in Douglas Luiz

The Italian outfit are looking for a new central midfielder

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Juventus are interested in a deal to take Luiz off of Unai Emery's hands - though he is not a priority signing for the Turin-based outfit and Villa's £50million valuation of the Brazilian is off-putting for Bianconeri transfer chiefs to part way wth.

Instead, the possibility of a swap deal that would take USA midfielder Weston McKennie - who had a loan spell at Leeds United last season and was labelled a flop - has been mooted, though that has struggled to take off. Juventus have long admired Luiz, but they are looking at other situations first as they simply do not have the money required to take the former Manchester City star to the Allianz Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz has featured in over 200 games for Villa since his move.

Luiz will get his first taste of Champions League football with Villa next season, and that could be just reason for him to stay at Villa Park to take his side into the latter stages of the tournament.

Juventus, meanwhile, are also in the market for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners - a star in their Europa League win - and with deals where the club are also looking at deals for Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori and Monza stopper Michele Di Gregorio, any deal seems unlikely.

Douglas Luiz is One of Villa's Best Players

Luiz has been in sensational form for the Midlands outfit

Luiz has been one of Villa's most important stars for quite some time now. Joining upon their promotion back to the Premier League back in 2019, he's long cemented his place as one of their best, consistent players and since Emery came to the helm, he has exceeded any expectations of him which has linked him to some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Douglas Luiz's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Goals 9 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 =3rd Average Passes Per Game 89.4 6th Match rating 6.95 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 06/06/2024

Villa do have to sell someone big before June 30 to comply with PSR rules, according to reports - and that could see them part ways with Luiz, given that they certainly won't want to do so with other huge assets such as Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez.

However, with Champions League football on the horizon, it's unlikely any player would want to leave unless it is to another team in the competition that can offer first-team football.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.