Manchester United could come into a huge payday if Jadon Sancho departs Old Trafford in the coming weeks - and that transfer is looking like even more of a possibility with the Red Devils star potentially on the move to Juventus after they submitted a bid, according to reports.

Sancho has only featured in one competitive game for the Red Devils in the last year, coming on with seven minutes to go in the Community Shield earlier this month - but that was ultimately unsuccessful as Manchester City equalised, before defeating their local rivals on penalties at Wembley.

Other players have been preferred with Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho both featuring in the Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham last week and as a result, he could move on with a move to the Serie A being touted.

Juventus 'Launch Bid' for Jadon Sancho

The English winger is wanted across the continent

The report by RMC Sport states that Sancho is 'definitely' in high demand during the summer transfer window, and that on Thursday, Juventus launched a bid for the England winger.

The Turin-based outfit, owned by the billionaire Agnelli family, are negotiating with United over his potential signing, though it is up to the player to decide whether he wants to make the switch to the Serie A club given that he has been on the radar of French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

After a strong six months back on loan at Borussia Dortmund where he showcased his talents once more after being frozen out of the first-team picture at Old Trafford and was described as "unbelievable", Sancho could still change his surroundings in a bid for first-team football.

Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =20th Goals 2 =10th Assists 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.05 3rd

Reportedly valued at around €30million (£25.5million), Juventus have now got involved in the race for his signature in what could be a frantic end to the summer transfer window.

If negotiations do take off between United and the two clubs, it will then be up to Sancho to decide whether or not he wants to join Juventus - who are likely to see Federico Chiesa depart and bring the Englishman in as his replacement, with Barcelona reportedly keen on his services.

Sancho Move Good For All Parties

The winger needs a fresh start to revitalise his career

Sancho's exit - if he does move on from Old Trafford - will come with a huge sense of what if.

The winger signed from Dortmund as a 21-year-old having scored 38 goals in just 104 Bundesliga outings from out wide, but he hasn't replicated that at United whatsoever. A decent first two seasons at the club saw him register nine goals in 55 league games, which saw him join the Red Devils as an England international.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has scored three goals in 23 caps for England.

But Sancho has not featured for the Three Lions beyond the first few months of his United contract, and after falling out with Erik ten Hag just three games into last season, he hasn't featured for United in a competitive game since - excluding the Community Shield two weeks ago.

His loan spell to Dortmund has helped proceedings given that he has shown he can still compete at the highest level by reaching the Champions League final with the German outfit, but a move away from Old Trafford on a permanent basis could be the best thing for a clean break for both parties.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-08-24.