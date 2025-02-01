Juventus are seeking defensive reinforcements before the transfer deadline and have contacted Newcastle United about acquiring Lloyd Kelly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Unsurprisingly, Juventus are in the hunt for the Serie A title, an honour they have not won since the 2019/20 season. It has not been a quiet window for Juve, who have signed right-back Alberto Costa on a permanent basis, while also agreeing deals to sign both Renato Veiga and Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Thiago Motta’s side have lost just one league match all season, but sit fifth in the division. Having seen his defence be hampered by injuries, the ex-Bologna manager is evidently keen to bolster his backline and may yet make another addition to it before the transfer deadline.

Juventus keen on Kelly

Newcastle defender has struggled for minutes

Juve have held an interest in Newcastle centre-back Lloyd Kelly for much of the window. The defender moved north from Bournemouth on a free transfer in the summer, having spent five years with the Cherries. Since then, however, the former England youth international has struggled for consistent minutes.

Lloyd Kelly 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Premier League 9 0 298' FA Cup 1 0 90' Carabao Cup 3 0 205'

As such, rumours about Kelly’s future have been circulating for much of the window. Comfortable playing as a left-back if needed, Kelly would offer at least some versatility to Motta, which may appeal to the manager in the face of the injuries that he is dealing with in his defence.

Though Juve had been linked with a move for Lens centre-back Kevin Danso, that was never close to completion according to Romano. Danso has several suitors and Lens would favour a permanent transfer for Danso, while Juventus were angling to sign him on loan.

The lack of a permanent transfer fee will make it far more feasible for Juventus to accomodate Kelly's £150,000-per-week wage packet in order to sign the defender, who has been labelled as "incredible" by the Bournemouth Echo in the past.

Newcastle, however, may be more inclined to let Kelly leave on a temporary basis. He is at an age where consistent minutes will only benefit him and if he can receive that at Juventus, the Magpies may give the green light for the move, with an eye on Kelly returning in the summer.

