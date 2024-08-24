Juventus have opened talks with Manchester United over a move for Jadon Sancho but it will be "complicated" to complete, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger had a fallout with manager Erik Ten Hag last season after a public statement over his training performances following being left out of the squad against Chelsea, which saw him release a statement on social media going against the boss.

That spat led to the player leaving the club in January as he refused to apologise, although the two parties drew a line under the disagreement this summer and Sancho was reintegrated back into the first-team squad at Old Trafford ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sancho open to Manchester United Exit

Man Utd want £40million, Juventus want a loan

Despite that, Sancho has been left out of the match day squad for both of Manchester United's Premier League fixtures so far this season and seems to be behind all of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony in the pecking order out wide.

That has seen the England international open up to an exit from Old Trafford three years after arriving from the Bundesliga in a £73million transfer, with Serie A giants Juventus interested in a deal to take him to Italy.

However, any deal would be "complicated" for Juventus to pull off as the Reds want to secure a £40million fee for the 24-year-old, and the Bianconeri would prefer to sign him on loan.

United would be open to a loan deal on the right terms, but there is a further hurdle in negotiations as Sancho would need to take a pay cut on his £350,000 per-week wages at Old Trafford to be able to seal a move to Turin.

Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =20th Goals 2 =10th Assists 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.05 3rd

Sancho spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan with Dortmund and helped the German side reach the Champions League final, with Joe Cole describing him as "phenomenal".

But despite that Juventus are reluctant to commit to a permanent deal and feel a loan deal would suit them best, while they are also pursuing deals for Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez and Porto star Francisco Conceicao as priorities.

Juventus are also looking to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners in a deal worth in excess of £50million, which greatly reduces their budget for the window.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: In his 285-game career, Jadon Sancho has amassed 89 goals and 84 assists.

Sancho Could Leave Old Trafford

Chelsea could make a late move for 24-year-old winger

Talks between Man United and Juventus are ongoing and the two parties are trying to work out a deal, but Italy is not the only possible destination for Sancho.

According to reports the Red Devils are also anticipating late contact from free-spending Premier League rivals Chelsea before the deadline.

Sancho was born in London and could look to return to the capital this summer, although the Blues are looking to offload Raheem Sterling after signing Pedro Neto already from Wolves in a £51.4million deal.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.