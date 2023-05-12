Juventus have had a tumultuous season.

The Old Lady started the campaign off poorly as they won just three times in their opening nine Serie A games.

They were also dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage as they picked up a mere three points.

Juventus managed to overcome their early-season woes and find some form.

While they have missed out on the Serie A title to Napoli, Juve currently occupy second position and look set to qualify for next season's Champions League.

They are also in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Juventus' new home kit for the 2023/24 season

While Juve could end the season with silverware, it's still been an underwhelming season for the club.

Juventus fans will already be looking forward to next season and hopefully challenging for the Serie A title and in Europe's premier cup competition once again.

Juventus have now released the home kit they will wear for next season.

The shirt has been created by Adidas and it's certainly different. View it below...

Describing the kit, Juventus wrote on their website: "The shirt is a celebration of the unmistakable Juventus black and white stripes, recoded from season 2022/23's triangular pattern and retold through the brushed stroke finish that replicates the unique patterning of a zebra. The technique is applied to evoke the individuality and artistry of the players on pitch.

"The bold graphic that runs across the jersey is completed by contrasting yellow detailing. The colour, that draws inspiration from legendary jerseys of the past, is featured throughout key parts of the design from the badge and sponsor markings to the three stripes that adorn the shoulders,

"The result is the creation of a jersey rooted in the club’s heritage, yet unmistakably modern by design.

Adidas took a big risk with the colour scheme and we wouldn't be surprised if there's many that don't like the shirt, but we are fans.

Juventus will wear the shirt for the first time on May 14 in their Serie A clash against Cremonese at Allianz Stadium.