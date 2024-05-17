Highlights Juventus have sacked Massimiliano Allegri with immediate effect following the Italian side winning the Coppa Italia.

Allegri was going to leave at the end of the season but was removed early due to his conduct, according to a statement.

Juventus found Allegri's behavior post-final unacceptable and not aligned with the club's values.

There has been a seismic shift in Italian football as Juventus have sacked manager Massimiliano Allegri with immediate effect. The decision comes at a surprising time. With just two games left until the end of the Serie A campaign, the Old Lady are guaranteed to be playing Champions League football next season, sitting in fourth place and seven points clear of Roma in sixth.

Despite that, officials at the Turin club have decided to remove Allegri from his position immediately, meaning he will not have a chance to say goodbye to fans as his second tenure in charge comes to an end.

Allegri Sacked by Juventus

The firing comes days after winning the Coppa Italia

Although Juventus are no longer the dominant force they once were in Italian football, the 56-year-old was able to lead his team to Coppa Italia glory on Wednesday night. A Dusan Vlahovic goal was enough to overcome Atalanta to win the Italian Cup, in what turned out to be the former AC Milan manager's final game in charge of the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his second stint at Juventus, Allegri won 80 matches out of 149, drawing 34 and losing 35.

It is believed that Allegri was set to depart the club at the end of the season. However, this was brought forward due to unsportsmanlike conduct he showed during the cup final, which Juventus felt did not represent their values.

"The exoneration follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have."

The incident in question was when the legendary manager retaliated to his sending off during the game by throwing his suit jacket and tie to the ground and ripping open his shirt whilst seemingly continuing to berate the officials.

The Italian FA had already launched an investigation into Allegri, who automatically received a two-match ban for his dismissal. The controversy did not end there though, with CBS Sports reporting that the Italian also launched a verbal assault on Juve's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and Tuttosport director Guido Vaciago.

Juventus Target Thiago Motta to Replace Allegri

The Italian giants already have their preferred replacement lined up

Despite the seemingly hasty turnaround, reports suggest that Juventus already know exactly who they want to bring in to replace Allegri. The Turin outfit are poised to chase Bologna manager Thiago Motta as they look to freshen things up on the pitch.

Motta, who played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in a storied career, has impressed many during his time as Bologna manager. I Rossoblu sit third in the Serie A table, above Juve on goal difference. The two square off against each other on Monday night, where the 41-year-old will look to get one over on his potential new employers. The former midfielder is known for his revolutionary tactical thinking, being the first person to discuss playing a 2-7-2 formation.