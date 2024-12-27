Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford as they are targeting one of his teammates instead. Rashford's future at his boyhood club appears to be all but over, as the 27-year-old has failed to feature in any of Ruben Amorim's last four matchday squads.

The forward has claimed that he believes the time is right for him to leave the club in search of a new challenge, and it is believed that United would accept in the region of £40 million for the player. However, it appears that a move to the Italian club, who were among the favourites to land the Englishman, is now off the table as they would rather poach one of Erik ten Hag's final ever signings.

Juventus Turn Down Rashford as They Eye Up Zirkzee

The Dutch forward only joined United in the summer

According to a report from The Sun, Juventus are not interested in bringing Rashford to Turin as they have their sights set on Dutch international Joshua Zirkzee instead. The former Bayern Munich youngster only arrived at Old Trafford in the summer from Bologna but has failed to make his mark consistently.

The self-proclaimed '9.5' has managed just four goals in 26 games for the Red Devils and has often been criticised for his lack of clinical ability and, at times, a lack of effort during his short stint at the club. He has frequently found himself relegated to playing a back-up role to Rasmus Hojlund.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee scored 13 goals in 54 games in Serie A during his time at Bologna.

Zirkzee earned his £36.5 million move after impressing in Italy with Bologna, helping them secure qualification for this season's Champions League. His manager, Thiago Motta, has since moved to Juventus and is keen on reuniting with his former player. It has been claimed, though, that United are not willing to take a major loss on the player so soon after signing him; therefore, they would likely command a similar price to what they paid for the forward.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 27/12/2024