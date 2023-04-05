Shocking footage has emerged that appears to show Juventus' Juan Cuadrado punching Inter Milan goalkeeper, Samir Handanovic.

The Coppa Italia semi final first leg descended into absolute chaos in the final minutes of the match.

Cuadrado had given his side the lead in the 83rd minute and it looked as though Juve would take a lead back to the San Siro for the second leg.

What happened between Juventus and Inter?

But there were still plenty of time left for drama.

Inter were awarded a penalty deep into injury time and Romelu Lukaku - who had been subjected to disgusting racial abuse during the match - stepped up to take it. He made no mistake to earn a draw for his side in the 95th minute.

But it was just the catalyst for what happened next.

The Belgian's celebration provoked the home fans and he gestured to 'silence' the Juventus fans inside the Allianz Stadium. It was celebration that earned him a second yellow card and, therefore, a red card.

But it also sparked an almighty brawl between both sets of players.

At the centre of that brawl were Cuadrado and Handanovic.

The opponents were seen having a heated discussion but all seemed under control. But then the Inter goalkeeper snapped at something Cuadrado said. The Juve man then pushed and then punched the Inter Milan goalkeeper.

VIDEO: Footage shows Cuadrado punching Handanovic during clash

Shocking.

Both players were also sent off.

Lukaku, Cuadrado and Handanovic are all set to be banned for the second leg on April 26, which promises to be a fascinating clash.

Danilo: Lukaku deserved to be sent off

After the match, Juventus defender Danilo insisted that Lukaku deserved to be sent off for his celebration.

“It was very simple, Lukaku scored, he made a gesture to silence our fans and it is easy for the referee then to book him. He was already on a yellow card and I think it was the right decision,” Danilo told Sport Mediaset.

“Guys, it’s Juve-Inter, the Coppa Italia semi-final, this is not a normal game. Tempers are always a little high, there is a strong rivalry, I think this type of event is normal.

“I always say we cannot afford to waste energy on that, we need to focus on what we didn’t do right during the match, as there are still 90 minutes for us to earn our place in the Final.”

Danilo, who is Juve's captain this season, also suggested that it wasn't his responsibility to pull Cuadrado away from Handanovic.

“Cuadrado is 34 years old, almost 35, so it is not my responsibility out of the whole team to pull Cuadrado away. He knows he has a responsibility, we will talk about it between ourselves in the locker room and I will certainly not give all of that to you here.”