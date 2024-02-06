Highlights Wide receiver Kadarius Toney expressed regret for his social media outburst and claimed his comments were aimed at Giants fans, not the Chiefs.

Toney's career with the Chiefs took a wrong turn in 2023, and he hasn't played since Week 15 due to various injuries and poor play.

Toney's status for the Super Bowl is uncertain, but if he's active, he could have a chance to impact the game.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship Game victory, wide receiver Kadarius Toney took to social media to complain about his inactive status for the contest.

While the team had listed him as "out" for the Conference Championship with an injury, the receiver said that he was not, in fact, injured, and implied that his absence from the lineup was related to something else. At Super Bowl media day, Toney reversed course on those comments, expressing regret for his outburst.

In the process, I got interrupted, so it got a mixed message behind it, I guess you can say. Then a lot of footage got chopped up in the release. So it made it look like I was attacking the one I love the most.

Though it feels a little bit like damage control, it wouldn't be shocking if Toney was telling the truth about his comments being aimed at the New York Giants. Ever since he was traded to Kansas City in 2022, the former Giants first round pick has made his disdain for the team well known.

Ahead of their Super Bowl 58 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs will have a decision to make regarding Toney's playing status for the game.

Toney's career with the Chiefs took a wrong turn in 2023

K.C. wideout did not play in AFC Championship Game

Toney hasn't played since Week 15 against the New England Patriots, when he caught two passes for five yards, dropping another that turned into an interception.

Since that time, he's been listed on the injury report with various ailments, most recently with hip and ankle injuries that supposedly led to his absence in the AFC Championship game. It was those injuries that Toney said he did not have, implying the Chiefs were lying during his IG Live rant:

Man, that s***’s cap. I’m not hurt. None of that s***. … On God, not hurt. None of that. It goes from hip to ankle to this to that.

Head coach Andy Reid had to defend the injury reports after Toney's comments, citing the wide receiver's injury history and saying the injuries were not "made up".

Toney proceeded to walk back those comments in an interview on Monday:

I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs. Who I was referring to was the Giants fans and the people in my comments, my comment box, not even on my live recording, so you wouldn't even know they were there... I just wanted to go out there, get my message across as far as my injuries. But I shouldn't have did that at the end of the day. I'm a man. I can accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins... I'm just moving past that right now. We're trying to go out and trying to win [the Super Bowl].

In his press conference on Tuesday, Reid commented on Toney's status for the Super Bowl, explaining that the troubled wideout was practicing with the team, but no final decisions had been made as to whether or not Toney would play.

For all his warts and struggles this season, Toney was instrumental in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win last year, catching a touchdown and playing a big special teams role against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toney had a rough 2023 season, however, which began with a couple of drops in the season opener, one of which was returned for a pick six. He was also responsible for the biggest Chiefs scandal of the season when his offsides penalty negated a thrilling touchdown to take the lead in a late-season game against the Buffalo Bills.

For the season, Toney put up paltry totals of 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown in 13 games, and he had five drops to boot.

If he is active versus the 49ers, no one should expect Toney to see the field too often, but he should have a chance to impact the game. Whether that impact benefits the Chiefs remains to be seen.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.