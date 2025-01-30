Summary WWE seeks younger audiences by involving top streamers like Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed at the Royal Rumble PLE.

Celebrities are not new to WWE involvement, with modern WWE showing more acceptance and welcoming towards them.

Cenat, an influential streamer with 16M followers, made his debut on Raw, sharing his backstage experiences.

As the WWE gets underway on the Road to WrestleMania, the first stop on their journey is the February Royal Rumble PLE. A fan favourite show that sees both hardcore and casual fans glued to their TV, the 2025 event sees the WWE Universe more undecided about a winner than ever before. Attempting to boost the publicity of the event, WWE has reached out to the world's largest streamers, with Kai Cenat debuting on Raw and revealing just what it's like backstage at a live wrestling show.

It isn't foreign for the WWE to involve celebrities before the Showcase of the Immortals. Starting with Mr. T at WrestleMania 1, this season of the WWE has seen the likes of Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather, and Donald Trump appear on WWE programming. Attempting to secure the attention of a younger audience, the WWE has changed their strategy as of late.

With Paul now performing as a full-time WWE Superstar, the company has capitalised on his popularity and brought in other acts from that world. Notably, KSI and iShowSpeed, the world's largest streamer, Kai Cenat, got involved on WWE Raw this past week. A popular figure among the Atlanta crowd, Cenat has revealed what the WWE is like when the lights and cameras are off.

Related Top Star Hints at Surprise Royal Rumble Match Participation A current world champion could make an appearance in the stacked men's Royal Rumble match.

Kai Cenat Speaks on WWE Backstage

The streamer had nothing but good things to say

Cenat is currently the world's most popular streamer. Performing his craft on Twitch, the American has amassed over 16 million followers. Just 23-years-old, the streamer has found himself as a leading figure in the online sphere, with his energy, collaborations and down-to-earth presence providing fans with much entertainment.

Having bridged the gap between social media and the mainstream, Cenat has found himself working alongside some of the world's biggest celebrities. Now taking the next steps on the road to super stardom, Cenat's debut on Raw marked an emotional moment for the New York-born influencer. Revealing it was his first ever WWE show due to financial struggles growing up, Cenat has lifted the lid on what it feels like to be backstage among larger-than-life characters:

“I’m literally backstage, and all the wrestlers, bro, 100%. This is my first WWE event I ever went to because I couldn’t afford it growing up. I see Rey Mysterio, everybody showed me love. It feels like a family … from the crowd to the wrestlers it feels exactly how it feels on TV. That was my first event and I’m definitely going out to more”.

Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed at the Royal Rumble

The streamers are set to perform live at the PLE

Relaying the idea of a very welcoming environment, it wouldn't have been unknown for WWE Superstars of yesteryear to look down on someone like Cenat. With certain figures seeing celebrities as acts that want to take advantage of the business, it is clear the backstage workings of modern WWE are much more inviting and accepting.

A celebrity in his own right, it won't be the last time the WWE Universe see Cenat. Set to stream live at the Royal Rumble, Cenat will do so on the same night as iShowSpeed in what will guarantee chaos at the PLE.