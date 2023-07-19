Kai Havertz has gone viral following his performance for Arsenal in the latest MLS All-Stars Skills Challenge.

Ten members of Arsenal’s squad, including summer signing Havertz, took part in a series of challenges against their MLS counterparts ahead of Wednesday night’s match.

A sell-out crowd witnessed the players go head-to-head at the Audi Field in Washington. While it was ultimately just a bit of fun, there was still a competitive edge to it.

Arsenal’s players won the competition after scoring more points over the course of the Shooting Challenge, Touch Challenge, Cross and Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge, and Crossbar Challenge.

But Havertz, who joined Mikel Arteta’s side in a £65 million move from Chelsea last month, has seen his performance go viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The Germany international had a nightmare in the Cross and Volley challenge, failing to score a single one of his 14 attempts at goal.

Havertz hit the woodwork on a couple of occasions and forced the couple to make one or two saves, but it’s safe to say the crowd - and fans watching online - were expecting to see a lot more quality from the 24-year-old playmaker.

In contrast, Folarin Balogun was next up and scored three goals in the challenge, while D.C United striker Christian Benteke also bagged himself a couple of goals for the MLS All-Stars.

Video: Havertz in the Cross and Volley challenge

Watch Havertz in the Cross and Volley challenge here:

Arsenal fans will be praying that Havertz is more clinical in front of goal when the real action gets underway in a few weeks’ time.

Havertz also participated in the Touch Challenge, which presumably would have been right up his street considering his technical qualities.

Legendary Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus once compared Havertz to the great Zinedine Zidane on account of his “skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation”.

But it’s fair to assume that Zizou would have made lighter work of the following Touch Challenge.

While Havertz scored 86 points, more than any other player who took part in this particular challenge, his overall performance still raised plenty of eyebrows.

Video: Havertz in the Touch Challenge

Watch Havertz in the Touch Challenge here:

Aaron Ramsdale hails Havertz signing

However, Arsenal fans needn’t worry just yet. This was, after all, just some light entertainment for fans in the States.

Furthermore, it’s extremely early days for Havertz, who is still getting to know his new teammates and the coaching staff.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale certainly appears to be delighted that the German has been added to Arsenal’s squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

“It’s a very good signing,” Ramsdale told Kicker, per the Daily Mail.

“Kai already has a lot of experience, he was captain in Leverkusen when he was very young. He’s an international player, has won the Champions League and scored in important games.

“He can play in different positions, which will help the team. He’s also a tall boy, so he can also help with set-piece situations, which shouldn’t be underestimated in modern football.”

The ‘keeper added: “Above all, it was striking how different he can play. He’s so good with the ball at his feet but at the same time he can be a target player.

“As his opponent, you could never really rest against him because he is constantly looking for free space.

“Also, he’s very generous on the ball and likes to use the wingers or players who move up from midfield. Hopefully we will see all of these qualities next season.”