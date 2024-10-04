Key Takeaways Arsenal signed promising stars Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori while also securing a loan deal for Sterling in the 2024 transfer window, but missed out on Benjamin Sesko's signature.

Arsenal initially targeted Sesko but couldn't sign him, opting to rely on Havertz as their striker.

Sesko has outperformed Havertz in several key categories, raising questions about Arsenal's decision.

The 2024 summer transfer window was relatively successful for Arsenal. They were able to add Euro 2024 stars Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori to their books on permanent deals, before wrapping up a loan deal for Chelsea's Raheem Sterling on deadline day.

However, the landscape of Arsenal's transfers could have looked vastly different, as Sterling's arrival might never have materialized. Mikel Arteta’s recruitment team initially set their sights on another Euro 2024 sensation - RB Leipzig's rising star, Benjamin Sesko. The 21-year-old Slovenian forward was heavily linked to a move to north London, but ultimately reaffirmed his commitment to the Bundesliga outfit early in the summer by putting pen to paper on a new deal, leaving Arsenal to adjust their strategy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko was the youngest player to ever appear for Slovenia's senior national team, debuting at age 18 in 2021. He also became Slovenia's youngest goalscorer when he scored his first goal for the national team in October 2021.

Instead, the Gunners opted to rely on what they had, with Kai Havertz being deployed as the primary striker at the start of the 2024/25 season. Was it the right decision to back the German, especially after he showed signs of resurgence last season? To assess whether Arsenal should have pushed harder for their summer target, a comparison of both players' performances in their respective leagues during the opening matches of the new campaign has been made using Squawka’s comparison matrix.

Related Kai Havertz Transformation Under Arteta Becomes Clear as Incredible Stats Emerge Stats prove how much better the German is at Arsenal compared to his best season at Chelsea.

Attacking Statistics

Not much separates the two

Football was always championed for its simplicity. Jumpers for goals; bottle for a ball - it is the easiest sport to play anywhere and everywhere and at any time. But as football gurus and purists continue to spawn all over the world, intricacies are becoming more prevalent. As such, the evolution of positions and tactics is a particular talking point. In this day and age, there are very few strikers whose main objective in the team is to score goals - which only exacerbates the notion that football is far more complex than the tip of the iceberg.

It's an undeniable truth that Arsenal have been missing a truly prolific goalscorer in recent years. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have come and gone, while Gabriel Jesus, the ex-Manchester City forward, continues to work tirelessly behind the scenes to become the man who transforms the Gunners' attack. Yet, as Liverpool thrive with Mo Salah and Pep Guardiola revels in the unstoppable force of Erling Haaland, it feels as though Arsenal are still on the hunt for their own reliable frontman.

Related 15 Best Strikers in the Premier League [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak all feature as the 15 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

As such, finding goals - and plenty of them - is currently the number one thing on Arsenal's to-do list if they are to nip the bud in their 20-year Premier League title drought. When comparing Havertz with his mooted successor, there's not a whole lot of differences between him and Sesko. While the Slovenian boasts a better conversion rate, the Gunners' current option proves to be far more all-action, having a better shot accuracy and better tally of shots-per-game.

Benjamin Sesko and Kai Havertz's 2024/25 Attacking Statistics Compared (per 90) Statistic (Per 90) Benjamin Sesko Kai Havertz Shots 1.5 2.2 Shot accuracy 50% 61.5% Goals 0.5 0.5 Conversion rate 33.3% 23.08%

Teamplay Statistics

Sesko beats Havertz at his own game

Last season, Havertz showcased his versatility as an all-action midfielder-turned-striker, excelling at linking up play and creating opportunities for his teammates rather than seeking the limelight as a pure goalscorer. His creative prowess shone through as he embraced a more selfless role.

However, as this new campaign unfolds, those qualities seem to have faded somewhat, while Sesko is thriving in the very role Havertz had once made his own. The Slovenian forward has hit the ground running, delivering the kind of performances Arsenal might have hoped for from their German star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since joining RB Leipzig two summers ago, Benjamin Sesko has played 50 games, scord 24 goals and provided five assists, directly contributing to a goal every 92 minutes.

Sesko comfortably surpasses or matches Havertz in six out of the nine key categories analysed below. A standout statistic is his impressive average of 0.5 assists per game, overshadowing Havertz's 0.2. Additionally, Sesko's dominance in dribbling and aerial duels has been so remarkable that it's become a one-sided contest, further highlighting the Slovenian’s early-season brilliance compared to the German's quieter start in the same categories.

Benjamin Sesko and Kai Havertz's 2024/25 Attacking Statistics Compared (per 90) Statistic (Per 90) Benjamin Sesko Kai Havertz Assists 0.5 0.2 Chances Created 0.5 0.5 Passing Accuracy (%) 69.61 74.4 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 0 33.3 Dribbling Success (%) 60 28.57 Aerial Duel Success (%) 66.67 43.64 Ground Duel Success (%) 38.46 34.62 Interceptions 0.5 0.5 Ball Recoveries 1.3 2.7

The Verdict

The Gunners may rue their missed opportunity

At first glance, Sesko's strikingly similar attacking statistics to Havertz might suggest that Arsenal should explore other options for their talisman. However, at just 21 years old, the Slovenian prodigy possesses an incredible upside and the potential to outshine his German counterpart in the coming years.

This promise is highlighted by his dazzling creative displays at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, suggesting that he could evolve into a game-changing asset for top European clubs as he matures. Sesko's knack for conjuring magic from thin air, combined with his blistering pace on the counterattack, could have been a perfect fit for Arsenal’s style of play. However, while his current scoring figures aren’t drastically different from Havertz’s, it raises the question of whether he truly embodies the type of player the Gunners 'need' rather than 'want'. Ultimately, it’s a decision that rests in the capable hands of Arteta.