Arsenal target Kai Kavertz doesn't fit tactically at the Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The German international appears to want a move to Arsenal, but it will be interesting to see where he'd feature for the Gunners.

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

Havertz has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.

According to the MailOnline, Arsenal recently submitted a £60m bid for Havertz, after having their original offer of £50m rejected.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Havertz has already agreed a five-year deal with the north London club, and Arsenal hope to reach an agreement with Chelsea after the international break.

After falling short of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title last season, Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad in multiple areas, and Havertz could provide cover in different positions.

According to Transfermarkt, Havertz has played in six different roles during his career, including attacking midfield, centre forward, and even right wing.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry previously compared Havertz to Robin Van Persie, which could excite the fans at the Emirates considering how excellent he was in an Arsenal shirt.

What has Brown said about Havertz?

Brown has questioned where Havertz would fit in tactically in this Arsenal side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Arsenal are clearly trying to get Kai Havertz. But, for me, it's slightly mystifying. I don't see how he fits tactically into that team at all.

"Different people have different ideas on where Havertz could play. For me, his best position is in the number ten playing behind the striker.

"He has a very similar profile and does very similar things to Martin Odegaard, and I can't see immediately that he would easily slot into that Arsenal team."

Would Havertz be a good signing for Arsenal?

At the end of the day, Arsenal fans have to trust Arteta on this one.

Havertz has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, but his performances for Leverkusen show how much of a bright talent he was.

The 24-year-old scored 46 goals and provided 31 assists in 150 games for the Bundesliga club, as per Transfermarkt.

If Arteta can rekindle this form in his Arsenal side, then Havertz would be an excellent signing.

However, fitting him into the starting eleven won't be easy with some of the talent they have at their disposal.