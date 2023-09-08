Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown a lot of faith in Kai Havertz so far this season, but he's struggled to make much of an impact, and journalist Dean Jones has outlined how the criticism could be affecting him, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Adapting to Arteta's system certainly won't be easy, especially now he's being utilised in a deeper midfield role.

Arsenal news - Kai Havertz

Havertz signed for the north London club during the summer transfer window from Premier League rivals Chelsea for a fee of around £65m, as per Sky Sports. It was a risky move from the Gunners, after Havertz failed to produce consistent performances at Stamford Bridge.

It's been a tricky start to life at Arsenal for Havertz, despite him starting all four Premier League games this term. The German international is yet to contribute with a goal or an assist, and his performances have been widely criticised. Even those not so involved in football, like Piers Morgan, have taken to social media to question the former Bayern Leverkusen man...

"My joy at Declan Rice’s purring performance is tempered by an ongoing bemusement about what Kai Havertz is doing out there."

Realistically, the only opinion that should matter to Havertz is Arteta's, and the Spanish manager has opted to start him in every single game so far, batting off negative questions from the media about the 24-year-old. However, there's no doubt Havertz's performances need to improve, and he will be desperate to at least contribute in front of goal in the not-so-distant future.

Kai Havertz vs Arsenal's squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Rank Goals 0 N/A Assists 0 N/A Key Passes Per Game 1.5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.5 5th Dribbles Per Game 0 N/A All statistics courtesy of WhoScored

There will undoubtedly be fans on social media heavily criticising Havertz and labelling him the flop of the season, but it's early in the campaign and there is plenty of time for him to turn things around.

Read More: Arsenal's Worst Ever Transfers Of All Time (Ranked)

Havertz needs to stay away from social media - Dean Jones

With the social media culture that surrounds football at the moment, it's no surprise that many players have companies or individuals who will run their accounts for them. As mentioned, as long as Arteta is happy with Havertz's performance and continues to pick him, the comments from the outside world remain irrelevant.

Jones has urged Havertz, however, to stay away from social media due to some of the criticism targeted at him over the last few games. The journalist adds that it can have an emotional and mental impact on a player, and Jones has backed Havertz to show what he's capable of. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I think it is in his best interests to stay well away from social media right now. I think that's going to be one of Arsenal's biggest problems, managing that side of things. That's when, emotionally and mentally, it can really start to affect you as a footballer. It's such early days. Havertz is an unbelievably gifted footballer, but we still haven't seen anything like the best of him in the Premier League."

If Havertz can begin to replicate the form he produced during his time in the Bundesliga, then Arsenal fans will finally get to see the best of the German international. Havertz was one of the best players in Germany during the season before he departed for the Premier League.

Kai Havertz - Bundesliga - 2019/2020 Output Rank Goals 12 =7th Assists 6 =8th Progressive Carries 119 6th Key Passes 59 9th Shot-Creating Actions 122 =7th All statistics courtesy of FBref

Is Kai Havertz underrated?

Realistically, Arsenal boss Arteta will know a lot more than the average football fan, and he continues to select Havertz despite having options throughout the squad. As per Transfermarkt, clubs have now spent a total of £133m on Havertz throughout his career, which says a lot about the talent he's shown.

The former Leverkusen star is not only having to get used to a new system and philosophy under Arteta, but also an unfamiliar position. Havertz is being utilised in a left-side central midfield role, despite spending most of his career playing as a centre-forward or just behind the striker.

Since Arteta took over at the Emirates, there are only a handful of players who have struggled and failed that he and Edu Gaspar have recruited. Fans may need to be patient with Havertz and hope the Spanish manager can unlock his full potential.