Highlights Arsenal's Kai Havertz has showcased his versatility by playing in multiple positions for Mikel Arteta this season.

Despite not delivering impressive goal and assist numbers, Arteta continues to trust Havertz and utilise him regularly in the starting lineup.

Recent reports suggest that Havertz's future at Arsenal may be uncertain, with the club considering offloading him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz has played a key role under Mikel Arteta this season in a host of different position, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT how the German international is willing to 'take one for the team' at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz arrived through the door at Arsenal during the summer transfer window for a fee of £65m, joining the club from London rivals Chelsea. The 24-year-old hasn't set the world alight in north London in terms of goals and assists, but Arteta has trusted him in multiple different roles and continues to utilise him regularly in the starting XI.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man struggled to make a significant impact during his time at Chelsea, but Arteta and his recruitment team saw something in him. After missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season, despite topping the table for the majority of the campaign, the Gunners needed reinforcements.

Havertz has 'exhausted the patience' of Arteta

Reports in Spain have recently suggested that Havertz has now 'exhausted the patience' of Arteta and Arsenal and a departure could be on the cards in the summer transfer window. It's claimed that the Gunners will now consider offloading the German star, hoping to recoup the majority of the £65m they paid for him less than a year ago.

Kai Havertz - Arsenal 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 (7) 5th Goals 4 =5th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 1 =6th Tackles Per Game 1 =11th Aerials Won Per Game 1.9 3rd Match Rating 6.68 =11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 15/02/2024

During his career, Havertz has played in a host of different positions, and his versatility could have made him an attractive prospect to Arteta. The former Chelsea man has predominantly featured as an attacking midfielder, but has also played as a centre-forward, right winger, and in a deeper central midfield role.

The £280k-a-week earner might not be creating or scoring goals every single week, but there is a reason he's earned 16 starts and has played in 23 Premier League games overall this season. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are said to be two clubs who are considering a move for Havertz, so he must be doing something right. However, it's clear that some of the Arsenal supporters aren't fully sold on the 24-year-old just yet.

Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz needs a run in the team in one set position, despite Arteta making use of his versatility. The respected reporter claims that you would start to see the best of Havertz if he knew where he stood and where he was going to play every week.

Dean Jones - Havertz 'willing to get hurt' for Arsenal

Jones has suggested that Havertz is willing to get hurt for Arsenal and put his body on the line, while he's also capable of producing little intricate moments that can lead to goals. The journalist adds that the faith in Havertz shown by Arteta will pay off. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"He will take one for the team, he's willing to get hurt. At times, he's willing to put his body on the line. But he can also come up with little moments of really intricate play that can lead to goals. So I do think that the faith in Havertz and Leandro Trossard is going to pay off, because I think that both of those players will actually be relieved that Arsenal are willing to continue to give them opportunities and they want this chance to shine."

