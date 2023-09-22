Highlights Arsenal have had a strong start to the season with an unbeaten record and impressive performances in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Manager Mikel Arteta made some interesting selection decisions, including bringing Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz back into the starting XI, and goalkeeper David Raya maintaining his place.

The Gunners' performance was described as near perfect, with players showing exceptional quality in both attacking and defensive areas of the game.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made some interesting selection decisions so far this season, but journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that one player simply needs to be left out of the starting XI.

The Gunners will be pushing for a Premier League title once again this campaign.

Arsenal have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, winning four out of a possible five games so far. The North London club returned to Champions League action after a few years out of the competition, and they did so in style, defeating PSV Eindhoven by four goals to nil. Arteta will have undoubtedly been delighted with the performance and scoreline, with the Gunners showing no nerves upon their return.

Read More: William Saliba Shows Sublime Skill as Arsenal Beat PSV 4-0Arteta described the night as 'perfect' during his press conference after the game, for multiple different reasons...

"It was a beautiful night. Obviously after such a long time, we wanted to produce the right performance to try to win the game, and it was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music, everyone was getting a bit emotional before it. We showed especially in both boxes today we were exceptional and that was the difference in the game I think."

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz returned to the starting XI after they were dropped for the trip to Everton in the Premier League at the weekend, with the former grabbing himself a goal. Leandro Trossard replaced Gabriel Martinelli, who was substituted at Goodison Park through injury, and the Belgian forward also got on the scoresheet. Interestingly, goalkeeper David Raya kept his place after Aaron Ramsdale could only watch on from the bench in their last two games in all competitions.

It was a near perfect performance from the Gunners, and Dan Kilpatrick from the Evening Standard dished out some respectable player-ratings after the game, showing the influence many players had on the match.

Dan Kilpatrick's Player-Ratings Match Rating David Raya 8 Ben White 7 William Saliba 8 Gabriel 8 Oleksandr Zinchenko 8 Martin Odegaard 9 Declan Rice 8 Kai Havertz 7 Bukayo Saka 9 Gabriel Jesus 8 Leandro Trossard 9

£280k-a-week star should now be left out of the Arsenal XI - Dean Jones

Havertz, who is earning £280k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, was left out of the starting 11 against Everton in the Premier League, but regained his place against PSV in the week. The German international has been shifted to different positions during his career, and in reality, it's unclear what his best role would be in this Arsenal side.

Journalist Jones believes that it's best to just leave Havertz out of the team. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, when discussing where it's best to player Havertz, Jones said...

"Number nine is an option, but at Chelsea I didn't like it. I don't personally see Havertz as at his best at number nine. Even for Germany, they looked better when they put Thomas Muller up front in the international break and took Havertz away from that role. I prefer him as a support player rather than the main man in attack. But Arsenal have got to figure this out. They have spent a lot of money on him. They do have a lot of plans for him. But is it as an eight? Is it as a wide player? Can they find a role as a 10? There's all these sorts of things to throw up, and at the moment, I think to be honest, it's better that you just leave him out, and give him an opportunity when it feels more natural."

Will Havertz start again at the weekend?

Arteta didn't make wholesale changes for the PSV game in the Champions League or for the Premier League clash with Everton. With Tottenham Hotspur coming up this weekend - not only is it a derby, but they are in fantastic form - Arteta will undoubtedly be looking to play his strongest side. Fabio Vieira came in to replace Havertz against Everton, and although he's a fantastic, technically gifted footballer, he doesn't possess the physicality of Havertz.

As per FotMob, Havertz won more duels than any other player on the pitch against PSV, and in a physical north London derby, that could be needed. Arsenal fans should potentially expect Havertz to keep his place.