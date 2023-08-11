Arsenal completed the signing of Kai Havertz earlier in the window, and journalist Paul Brown has provided his verdict on the German international after his Community Shield performance, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Chelsea man struggled for consistency during his time at Stamford Bridge, but clearly Mikel Arteta sees something in the 24-year-old.

Arsenal news - Latest

Havertz, who is earning £280k-a-week, signed for Arsenal from Chelsea for a fee of £65m, as per Sky Sports.

The German forward started against Manchester City in the Community Shield last weekend, leading the line in Gabriel Jesus' absence.

All three new signings - Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice - started the game, indicating that the Gunners squad is looking a lot stronger heading into the new season.

Havertz struggled at times at Stamford Bridge, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in the Premier League, despite starting more games than any other player in the Chelsea squad last term, as per FBref.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man will be hoping that Arteta can help revive his career after stagnating since leaving the Bundesliga, and there's no doubt that Arsenal wouldn't have paid £65m for him if they didn't have plenty of faith in his ability.

Now, Brown has given his verdict on Havertz after his performance against Pep Guardiola's side at the weekend.

What has Brown said about Havertz and Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that the jury is still out on Havertz and there are question marks around his signing at the Emirates.

The journalist has added that he's not going to be a prolific goalscorer, with a poor record in front of goal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Havertz, I think there are still question marks about. I think the jury is still out on Havertz to Arsenal. The player I saw in the Community Shield is exactly the player I saw at Chelsea last season.

"He had one or two big chances in front of goal and didn't take either. You could say they weren't easy chances, but he's never, at Chelsea, felt like a player who would get one chance in a game and bury it.

"I think his record in front of goal is poor, I think he's much more of a creator and someone who links play.

"He's someone you can play through and gets the team working together as a unit, rather than someone who is going to stretch defences and score killer goals at key times in a game."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Arsenal?

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Jorginho to stay in north London this summer, despite reports of interest from Fenerbahce.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GMS that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Elsewhere, Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is still of interest to Arteta's recruitment team, so there's plenty of business which could be done at the Emirates this summer.