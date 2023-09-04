Arsenal star Kai Havertz has struggled to perform since his move to the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight into what could be going wrong, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The German international is getting used to a new role under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal news - Kai Havertz

Havertz, who is earning £280k-a-week at Arsenal, signed for the club from London rivals Chelsea for a fee of around £65m, as per BBC. The former Bayer Leverkusen man has been utilised in a midfield role primarily under Arteta, with the Spanish manager showing a lot of faith in him, despite struggling at times at the Emirates. On Havertz, Arteta made an interesting analogy after his recent performances. He said: “I said to him yesterday: things are hard at the beginning. When I met my wife, at the beginning it was hard to conquer her. It was hard, I had to try and message her, and go, and go. And at the end when she says ‘yes we can be together,’ it’s beautiful.”

Arteta is clearly backing one of his latest signings and continues to select him in his midfield, despite spending the majority of his career playing in a more advanced role. Now, journalist Brown has explained why this might have made things a little difficult for him during the first few months of his Arsenal tenure.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Havertz?

Brown has suggested that Arteta using Havertz in different positions during his time at the club may have unsettled the German star. The journalist adds that Havertz may need some time to adapt and settle in at the Emirates.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I honestly don't think it helps him that he doesn't really know where he's going to be used from game to game. Arteta has used him as a centre forward, he is being used as a midfielder currently. It must be a little bit unsettling to not be quite sure what your manager thinks you are. I don't really think he's suited to playing in a three-man midfield on the left of a three. It doesn't seem to suit him. It might just be that it's taking him a while to get up to speed with it in this system and that he needs a couple of weeks to learn the position and get used to the movement of the players around him and grow some understanding."

Kai Havertz Career stats Appearances 359 Goals 106 Assists 50 Yellow Cards 37 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What's next for Arsenal and Havertz?

Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz is looking 'pretty hopeless' in a midfield role for Arsenal this season. Havertz has started every Premier League game for the Gunners this campaign, but has failed to score or provide an assist, as per FBref. Havertz will be thankful that he has a manager who clearly believes that he will eventually be able to produce for the north London club. Arteta certainly has other options in his position, but is continuing to show faith in the 24-year-old.