Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has enjoyed an impressive turnaround throughout the season and has become a key player for Mikel Arteta, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the German international is hurting teams, and he could help the Gunners mount a 'proper title charge' for the remainder of the campaign.

The north London outfit have been in phenomenal form since the turn of the year and have won every single Premier League fixture since the start of 2024. Arteta's side have been finding the back of the net with ease, scoring 21 goals in their last three games in England's top flight.

After being utilised in a host of different positions throughout the campaign, Havertz has now become a key figure in Arsenal's side, predominantly used as a centre-forward in recent weeks. The 24-year-old has scored and provided an assist in both of Arsenal's last two games.

Havertz is Turning Things Around at Arsenal

Havertz moved to the Emirates Stadium for a fee of £65m from London rivals Chelsea, and it took him a little while to get going this season. The hefty price tag may have added significant pressure on his shoulders to perform, but it always going to take time to adapt the complexities of Arteta's system.

Reports even suggested that Arteta and Arsenal were losing patience with Havertz and they could look to offload him in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, over the last few weeks, the German international has started to show why the north London outfit paid the £65m for him in 2023.

Kai Havertz - Arsenal 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 (7) 5th Goals 7 =2nd Assists 3 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =5th Expected Goals 7.47 2nd Aerials Won Per Game 2.2 2nd Match Rating 6.90 7th Correct as of 06/03/2024

Journalist Paul Brown, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, heaped praise on Havertz back in February, suggesting that he is willing to take one for the team and 'get hurt' to help his side. The respecter reported also adds that the 24-year-old is capable of intricate bits of play that can lead to goals, and we've certainly seen that in recent weeks.

There's no doubt Havertz will have to continue to produce to win over the entire fanbase at the Emirates Stadium, but he's certainly going about things the right way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz has produced just 10 shots on target this season, with seven of those finding the back of the net.

Dean Jones - Havertz is Hurting Teams

Jones has suggested that Havertz is now hurting teams and his movement is opening up spaces for some of his teammates to attack. The journalist adds that the first half hour against Newcastle United was as good of an attacking display as you're going to see in the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There's no doubt about it, Havertz is hurting teams at the moment. He's got a great football IQ, his movements around the box are very hard to track. He's dragging people out of positions that are opening up spaces for Arsenal to attack. The first half hour at the Emirates against Newcastle was about as good of an attacking display as you're going to see in the Premier League. Arsenal are showing they've got all the signs that they can put together a proper title charge from here."

Arsenal Suffer Blow in Viktor Gyokeres Pursuit

Reports have suggested that Arsenal have recently sent scouts to watch Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish forward moved to the club from Coventry City at the beginning of the campaign and has been in impressive form for the Portuguese outfit, scoring 18 goals in 22 league games.

Sources have now told GIVEMESPORT that Gyokeres is more interested in moving to AC Milan during the summer transfer window than signing on the dotted line at the Emirates. The former Coventry forward's preferred destination is not the Premier League, with Milan in a strong position to secure his signature.

The 25-year-old has found the back of the net consistently this term in Portugal, but there's an argument to suggest that he would find things more difficult in England's top flight, considering the difference in quality between the two leagues.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and FBref