Arsenal have 'almost completed' the signing of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The German international has struggled at times at Chelsea, but Arsenal fans should have faith in Mikel Arteta getting the best out of him.

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen back in 2020 for a fee of around £71m, as per the BBC.

The 24-year-old has been a regular for the west London club since his move to England, playing 139 games whilst scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

However, London rivals Arsenal appear to have convinced Havertz to make the short trip to north London and sign for the Gunners.

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal have now reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea to sign Havertz, for a deal worth around £65m.

Havertz addressed his future at Stamford Bridge earlier this year, confirming that him and his family were happy in London.

He said: "I still have a 2-year contract, I don't have to move every 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London."

Although Havertz confirmed he was happy in the capital, not many would have expected him to stay in the city but with a different club.

Now, Romano has confirmed that a deal taking Havertz, who was described as 'incredibly talented' by former manager Graham Potter, to Arsenal is close to being completed, for a fee of around £65m.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Havertz?

Romano has suggested that Arsenal will soon unveil Havertz as a new signing at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, he said: "Yeah, it's almost completed, just waiting to sign the documents to undergo medical tests and then Kai Havertz will be unveiled as new Arsenal player.

"Everything is done for something around £65m. So, he's going to be an Arsenal player."

Would Havertz be a smart signing for Arsenal?

Although Havertz has been used regularly as a striker during his time at Chelsea, his versatility could make him a useful option for Arteta.

As per Transfermarkt, Havertz has also played in an attacking midfield role, as well as on the right-hand side of attack.

The German international scored 46 goals and provided 31 assists for Leverkusen, so if Arteta is able to get him back playing to how he was in the Bundesliga, it could be a good signing.