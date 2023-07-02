Kai Havertz completed his move to Arsenal in midweek.

The German has joined the Gunners in a £65m move from Chelsea.

He said, per Arsenal's official website: “It's super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things.

“The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that. That was one of the reasons why it has been so hard to play against Arsenal recently.

“The aim is to win trophies and I’m going to give everything to do that for the supporters and everyone at the club. I'm now looking forward to meeting all the players and the staff when we come back for pre-season.”

How much is Kai Havertz earning at Arsenal?

Havertz's mammoth wages at Arsenal have been revealed by German outlet BILD.

He was earning £250,000-per-week at Chelsea, per Capology.

He has now signed a five-year deal worth £17m-per-year at Arsenal, which equates to £331,000-per-week.

How does Kai Havertz's wages compare to highest-paid Premier League players?

Havertz is now among the Premier League's 10 highest-paid players. View the highest earners in England's top tier, according to Capology and not taking into account any bonuses, below...

25. Bukayo Saka - £195,000-per-week

=18. Marcus Rashford - £200,000-per-week

=18. Ben Chilwell - £200,000-per-week

=18. Thiago - £200,000-per-week

=18. Thomas Partey - £200,000-per-week

=18. Antony - £200,000-per-week

=18. Wesley Fofana - £200,000-per-week

=18. Harry Kane - £200,000-per-week

=16. Virgil van Dijk - £220,000-per-week

=16. Rodri - £220,000-per-week

15. Phil Foden - £225,000-per-week

14. Bruno Fernandes - £240,000-per-week

=11. John Stones - £250,000-per-week

=11. Reece James - £250,000-per-week

=11. Anthony Martial - £250,000-per-week

10 Gabriel Jesus - £265,000-per-week

Jesus became Arsenal's top earner when he joined the club in a £45m move in the summer of 2022.

He has now been usurped by Havertz, who is reportedly earning significantly more.

9 Jack Grealish - £300,000-per-week

Grealish was given a hefty wage by City after they made him the most expensive English player in football history in 2021.

The 27-year-old played an integral role as City won a historic treble in the 2022/23 season.

Sterling did not live up to expectations in his first season at Chelsea. He played 38 times for the Blues in the 2022/23 season, scoring nine times and recording four assists.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to get the best out of the 28-year-old in the upcoming campaign.

7 Kai Havertz - £331,000-per-week

Arsenal paid Havertz a hefty wage to convince him to move across London.

The German clearly has ability but was not at his best in the 22/23 campaign. Time will tell whether Mikel Arteta can help him fulfill his lofty potential.

6 Raphael Varane - £340,000-per-week

Varane's time at United has been riddled with various injuries and illnesses. Data from Transfermarkt show he's been unavailable for 32 matches across the two seasons he's been at United.

He's a top defender when fully fit.

5 Jadon Sancho - £350,000-per-week

Jadon Sancho places his arms in the air in celebration to the Old Trafford crowd in a Premier League game against Southampton.

Sancho arrived at Man United with a lofty reputation but he has not hit the heights expected of him.

There have been rumours that he could be on the move this summer after two underwhelming campaigns at Old Trafford.

Eyebrows were raised when Casemiro, considered by many to be the world's best defensive midfielder, made the move from Real Madrid to United last summer.

He has been outstanding in a red shirt and helped them end their six-year trophy drought when they lifted the Carabao Cup title in February.

Salah's future was up in the air last summer with the Liverpool star stalling on extending his stay at Anfield.

The Egyptian eventually signed a new three-year contract which saw him become Liverpool's highest-earning player by some distance.

Haaland has been worth every penny.

The Norwegian is in contention to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or after he shattered record-record in his opening season at Man City.

His 52 goals in 53 matches helped City to a historic campaign.

Kevin De Bruyne captains Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on a rainy match day in the Premier League.

It's no surprise to see that De Bruyne is the Premier League's highest-paid player.

The Belgian magician was rewarded with a new deal in 2021, which extends his stay at the club until 2025.