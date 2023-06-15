Arsenal are going to have to pay at least £60m to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has struggled at times with Chelsea, but that hasn't stopped Arsenal making a move.

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

David Ornstein of The Athletic has recently reported that Arsenal have made a proposal to sign Havertz.

The journalist adds that Bayern Munich are also keen, and Chelsea feel they need to make a decision to either sell the German international or renew his contract.

Havertz recently spoke about his future after being linked with a move back to Germany.

He said: “I still have a 2-year contract, I don’t have to move every 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans."

The Times have claimed that Arsenal will have to fork out around £70m for the attacking player, which could be a bit of a sticking point for the Gunners.

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward has scored 32 times and provided 15 assists in 139 games for the west London club, as per Transfermarkt - a relatively poor return considering how much Chelsea paid for him.

According to the BBC, Chelsea signed Havertz for a fee of £71m, including add-ons.

Now, it seems as though the Blues are looking to recoup what they paid for him, and Jones believes Arsenal aren't going to get a good deal out of this.

What has Jones said about Havertz?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal are going to have to pay at least £60m, and the two parties aren't close in their valuations of the player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think they're close in terms of what they would value the player at, but Arsenal aren't going to get a great deal here. There's no way Havertz is going for £50m or anything like that. You're going to have to pay at least £60m from what I'm told."

Would Havertz be a smart signing for Arsenal?

Unless Arsenal can really haggle the price down, it doesn't make an awful lot of sense.

Havertz has struggled in a centre-forward role at Chelsea, and Arsenal won't play with a natural number ten, a position Havertz played during his time at Leverkusen.

However, Mikel Arteta hasn't got a lot wrong over the last couple of years, so Arsenal fans should trust him.