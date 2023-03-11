Chelsea fans are growing increasingly frustrated at Kai Havertz's performances this season, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The £310,000 per-week forward has failed to live up to expectations since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news - Kai Havertz

Havertz signed for Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £75.8m, as per Sky Sports.

The Blues are enduring a difficult season under Graham Potter and Havertz's performances have certainly played a part in that. Qualifying for the Champions League would have been an obvious expectation ahead of this campaign, but it's now looking extremely unlikely.

Havertz has come under heavy criticism for his performances, with former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot insisting that the German international shouldn't be first choice in attack.

He said: "Havertz should not be the first choice striker. They had enough time to get one."

It's understood that his future at the club is uncertain, and a departure could be possible in the summer transfer window.

Havertz isn't your natural centre-forward who is going to be clinical in and around the box and score goals for fun. What he does offer is the ability to link play, bring the likes of Joao Felix into the game and be a focal point up top, but the lack of goals is a concern.

What has Phillips said about Havertz?

Phillips has suggested that 'patience is wearing thin' with Havertz for the supporters at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The fanbase - their patience is definitely wearing thin. It's been like that all season. There's frustration around his finishing, the fact he's wasted a lot of chances.

"He's just not been consistent enough. He plays the odd good game, then he won't follow that up the next two, three, four games down the line."

How has Havertz performed this season?

Havertz has started more Premier League games than any other Chelsea player this season, but following their much-needed victory against Leeds United, the German forward had only managed five goals and one assist, as per FBref.

The 23-year-old has also been called offside more than any other player in the Premier League this season, meaning Chelsea's attacks are often breaking down due to the poor timing of his runs.

Sofascore have given Havertz a rating of 6.80 throughout the league season, with a goals per game ratio of just 0.2 not helping his cause.

If Chelsea want to take their side to the next level ahead of the 2023/2024 season, signing a new striker could be a priority.