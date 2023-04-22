Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has to be 'considered a flop' at Stamford Bridge, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old made a big-money move to Chelsea back in 2020, but it's been an inconsistent period for Havertz.

Chelsea news - Kai Havertz

Havertz signed for the Blues from German side Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £71m, according to the BBC.

It's fair to say that Havertz probably hasn't lived up to the price tag, but he's certainly produced some impressive performances during his time at Stamford Bridge.

A memorable moment is, of course, his winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City, but performing consistently as a footballer is much more important than the odd game.

Finding the right position for Havertz has always been a problem since his move to west London.

The German international has played predominantly as an attacking midfielder, but has also featured as a striker, right and left-winger, and in a deeper midfield role, as per Transfermarkt.

It doesn't help that Havertz has played under multiple different managers at Chelsea in such a short space of time - four managers have taken charge of games for Chelsea already this season.

What has Taylor said about Havertz?

Taylor has suggested that Havertz has to be considered a flop at Chelsea, despite some 'unbelieveable' performances.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think if Havertz hadn't scored that Champions League winning goal, he would be considered a flop. In fact, I think he probably is still considered a flop. He's living off that goal, really.

"I think there's been games where he's looked absolutely unbelieveable, Dortmund being one. He hit the post then scored a disallowed goal - he looked brilliant that night.

"He just doesn't seem to have any level of consistency to his game despite his talent."

What's next for Havertz?

If Chelsea bring in a settled manager who is going to be at the club as part of a long-term project, they might be able to get the best out of Havertz.

Journalist Christian Falk recently reported that Havertz's name came up in conversation when Thomas Tuchel was discussing taking over as Bayern Munich manager, so that could be one to look out for in the future.

Reports in Spain have also suggested that Real Madrid are considering a move for Havertz in the summer transfer window.

You'd imagine Havertz will be waiting to see who is in charge next term before he decides his fate.