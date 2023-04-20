Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has to 'look in the mirror' after his recent 'poor performances', journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has shown plenty of inconsistency since his move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news - Kai Havertz

Havertz, who is earning £150k-a-week at Chelsea, has struggled to live up to his price tag since making the move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Blues forked out around £71m for Havertz back in 2020, according to BBC.

The German international has been linked with a move back to his home country recently.

According to 90min, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Havertz, where he would reunite with his former manager, Thomas Tuchel.

However, Havertz spoke about his future at Chelsea after rumours began to circulate.

He said: "I still have a two-year contract, I don’t have to move every two to three years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans.”

Chelsea could struggle to recoup a lot of the transfer fee they paid for him considering his lack of consistency, so they now have to find a way of getting the best out of him in this current side at Stamford Bridge.

What has Phillips said about Havertz?

Phillips has suggested that Havertz has to 'look in the mirror' after his recent performances in a Chelsea shirt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's responsible for how inconsistent he's been and how poor his performances have been. So, he's got to look in the mirror at that. I think, on his day, he can be a world-beater. He can be as good as any attacking midfielder, because that's what he is. He can be as good as any attacking midfielder."

How has Havertz performed since moving to England?

Despite possibly not performing as well as Chelsea fans would have expected, you'd imagine they will be eternally grateful for his performance in the Champions League final, helping the Blues lift the European trophy by scoring the winning goal.

Overall, Havertz has scored 32 goals in 132 performances for the west London club, according to Transfermarkt.

This season, Havertz is Chelsea's top goalscorer in the Premier League, but there's hardly much competition for this accolade.

The German forward has scored seven goals, with Raheem Sterling in second with four, as per FBref.

Maybe the price tag hasn't helped Havertz, but it's clear to see that they haven't got the best out of him so far.