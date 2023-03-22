Chelsea forward Kai Havertz 'isn't the answer' long-term for Chelsea, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a lengthy spell in the Chelsea side but the Blues are struggling this season.

Chelsea news - Kai Havertz

Havertz signed for Chelsea from German side Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £71m, and is now earning £150k-a-week at Stamford Bridge.

Due to a lack of options, Havertz has been Chelsea's main man in attack this season. David Datro Fofana was signed during the January transfer window, but the former Molde forward will need time to settle into life in the Premier League. Joao Felix was also brought to the club, but he's shown already that he's more effective in a different role.

Havertz isn't your natural, out-and-out striker. In fact, the German international has played more games as an attacking midfielder in his career, according to Transfermarkt.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Chelsea are considering a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer window, so it's clear to see that signing a natural centre-forward is the plan for the Blues.

What has Jones said about Havertz?

Jones has suggested that Havertz may not be the long-term answer for Chelsea, but he's certainly the best they've got at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's not an out-and-out number-nine, we know that. There will definitely be fans that don't like their team playing with this style of centre-forward. Given the situation they're in right now, he is the best that they've got to play through the middle. If you play him enough times, he will deliver enough goals. He isn't the answer going forward I don't think."

How has Havertz performed for Chelsea this season?

No player has started more Premier League games than Havertz for Chelsea. The German forward has also scored more goals than any other player with seven and has played a crucial role for his side in the Champions League.

Havertz has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05 in the European competition, scoring twice for the west London side.

As mentioned, there's a lack of options for Chelsea in attack, so Havertz could be the best for Graham Potter to choose from at this moment.

Looking at the situation long-term, signing an elite-level striker could be what Chelsea need to begin to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, which is undoubtedly where they want to be.