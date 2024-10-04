Up front Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland, in midfield Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah and at the back, the Arsenal defence, Josko Gvardiol and Trent Alexander- Arnold. Wouldn’t it be great if you could own all the above in Fantasy Premier League?

The game’s premium players are delivering big FPL points of late and with space for only three or four in most FPL teams, managers are missing out on big hauls. Which of these premium players have must-own status? In truth, no one knows and that’s the skill of FPL, owning the right players at the right time, especially with the game’s most explosive options.

Do you hold a premium player through bad form or tough fixtures, or do you use your weekly transfer to shuffle them around? Both strategies can work and its personal preference. Many will say Haaland is the only must-own player and the rest are disposable at the right time. But there are cases for other players too.

Paying Big for Cole Palmer

Budget options in Blues' attack

Many will see Palmer's 25 points last time out after scoring four times against Brighton and make a beeline for the playmaker. However, given his next five league fixtures are Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal, he perhaps shouldn’t be described as a must-have just yet.

If his form continues then he’ll be hard to ignore but for Gameweek 7 alone, Saka is surely the better option at home to Southampton.

Chelsea are scoring more than the rest of the field so those that can’t reach Palmer could consider an alternative Blues attacker. Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m), Jadon Sancho (£6.4m) and Noni Madueke (£6.5m) might not be 90-minute men but they’re all starters for the best functioning attack in the league and most importantly, they don’t cost a fortune.

Sancho in particular looks like an exciting player to own and his natural link up with Palmer (who he assisted twice last time out) is unsurprising knowing they grew up playing in the same Manchester City academy side.

Related One FPL Player to Consider From Every Premier League Team From Christopher Nkunku to Kevin De Bruyne, these are the players you need in your FPL team.

Tottenham's attack is passing the eye test

Solanke and Kulusevski could be cost-effective pickups

Whilst Chelsea lead the way for goals, Spurs have created the most big chances (26), with seven more than Manchester City. Ange Postecoglou’s team are attacking-oriented and with the new midfield setup of Dejan Kulusevski alongside James Maddison playing as 8’s next to only one holder, it’s an all-out attacking approach from the Australian.

Whilst Maddison (£7.5m) is an attractive option, there are arguably two better value prospects in midfield who are over £1m cheaper. Kulusevski (£6.2m) is thriving in more central areas and has played 90 minutes in each of the last four games but wide man Brennan Johnson (£6.4m) is the greater goal threat with four returns in as many games, including in the 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Dominic Solanke (£7.6m) has scored in his last three outings and is both cheaper and lower owned than Kai Havertz (£8.2m), Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m) and Alexander Isak (£8.3m) who all rank in the top 6 highest owned forwards in the game. With Isak being sold en masse many will fancy the Englishman as the best replacement.

Related How Many FPL Points You Need on Average to Reach Top 1000 To finish in the Top 1000 in Fantasy Premier League, you need to be one of the smartest players in the world.

Best Defences in the Premier League

Liverpool rival Arsenal but Lewis and Gvardiol are exciting options

All four English teams kept clean sheets in the Champions League this week but in the Premier League we’ve seen a lot of the big teams concede in most of their games. Liverpool have had the benefit of “easier” fixtures than most but have clearly been the best defence so far, with six gameweeks being a big enough sample size to start analysing them. With only two goals conceded, Liverpool have four clean sheets from six and could rival Arsenal for the best defence in the league this season.

Rico Lewis (£4.7m) and Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m) are improving options at Manchester City, offering good fixtures ahead and plenty of attacking threat. Gvardiol is making a habit of scoring from left back whilst Lewis inverts from right back essentially playing as a number 8 in midfield.

nother attacking return for him in the Champions League midweek is frustrating for those that own him in FPL, where he has only one assist and no goals from his five starts this season - but note he’s had a goal disallowed and hit the woodwork. It feels like a matter of time until he mega hauls in FPL.

If shopping for budget defenders, then Nottingham Forest have plenty of cheap options with Ola Aina (£4.5m) the stand out for many. Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) of Tottenham is playing for a visibly stronger defensive unit this season, something Postecoglou’s team have clearly worked on after a poor defensive record last term.

Related New Features in Fantasy Premier League (2024/25) There are several new and exciting features in FPL this year.

Chase Upside in Fixtures with High-Scoring Potential

Arsenal could bring in huge points vs Southampton

Last week Arsenal scored four against Leicester and produced a whopping 36 attempts on goal, 9 of which were big chances. If they do the same against Southampton then this fixture is absolutely one to chase and bringing in a second Arsenal attacker, even as a short-term punt, feels like the play.

Saka (£10.1m) and Havertz are mass-owned with ownership of 33% and 20% respectfully, but the cheaper Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) are differentials and worth a one-week gamble.

Whilst Martin Odegaard is out injured, both are sure starters with Trossard playing up front alongside Havertz and Martinelli holding his own on the left. When the Norwegian is back fit, we can expect the duo to share minutes on the left-hand side.

Related 9 Premier League Footballers with FPL Teams Several Premier League stars have played FPL, despite a potential conflict of interest.

This Week's Top Tip

Havertz at home could be a great Haaland alternative

Havertz has scored in each of the five home games hosted at the Emirates so far this season. He also clocked the highest xG of gameweek 6 and with Southampton at home up next, he’s not only a brilliant player to buy but he’s also the best alternative captain to Erling Haaland this gameweek.

Arsenal may have left it late versus Leicester, but they were totally dominant with Havertz registering 7 attempts. Days later against PSG he scored again and picked up the UEFA Player of the Match award. Southampton are arguably defensively even weaker than Leicester and if Arsenal hold their brilliant form, this could be a rout.

Follow Gianni Butticè on YouTube for more FPL tips.