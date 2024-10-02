Kai Havertz’s brilliant performance up front for Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain has seemingly ended the striker-midfielder debate surrounding the German, The Sun journalist Jordan Davies has suggested.

The German international excelled once again for Mikel Arteta’s side as a striker, scoring his fifth goal of the season to help the Gunners beat PSG 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Arsenal secured their first win of the new-look tournament and enjoyed a fairly dominant evening, taking the lead in the 20th minute when Havertz rose bravely to head into the net from Leandro Trossard’s cross.

Bukayo Saka added the Gunners’ second from a free-kick in the 35th minute, but it was Havertz who received most plaudits after the match, with Davies hailing his first-half headed effort as ‘brave and brilliant’.

The former Chelsea ace now looks well-established as a striker at the Emirates, despite initial suggestions that the Gunners should splash money on a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window.

Havertz Performance Pleases Arteta

‘He is a top-class centre-forward’

Davies, writing for The Sun, lauded Havertz’s performance on Tuesday night against PSG and awarded him a 9/10 in the match ratings:

“Brave and brilliant to head in from Trossard’s teasing cross, despite the onrushing lump that is Donnarumma trying to take his head off. “Almost had an assist too with a cute lay-up for Martinelli in the box. The striker-midfield debate should be over – Havertz is a top-class centre forward.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was equally pleased with Havertz’s performance in the Champions League, hailing the 25-year-old as ‘unbelievable’ and highlighting his ‘football brain’ after the 2-0 victory.

Top scorer for Arsenal across all competitions this season, Havertz also boasts some of the best attacking statistics among all Premier League forwards, with only Erling Haaland, Nicolas Jackson, Mohamed Salah, and Cole Palmer having a better expected goals ratio after six rounds of games.

Expected Goals (Premier League 2024/25) 1. Erling Haaland 6.2 2. Nicolas Jackson 4.7 3. Mohamed Salah 3.8 4. Cole Palmer 3.7 5. Kai Havertz 3.6 6. Ollie Watkins 3.5 7. Dominic Solanke 3.4

Havertz’s form at the start of the term is a vast improvement on his numbers 12 months ago, when he started the Premier League season on a six-game run without a goal or assist.

Arsenal May Reignite Sesko Interest

After missing out in the summer window

Arsenal could return for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in 2025 after narrowly missing out on the Slovenian in the summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Jacobs suggests he ‘fully expects’ Sesko to have suitors in 12 months' time and sees ‘no reason why’ Arsenal would not reignite their interest in him if he continues to excel in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old striker has seemingly carried his impressive form into his second season at Leipzig, netting four and assisting three goals in seven appearances across all competitions so far.

Sesko was heavily linked with a Premier League move last summer, but ultimately decided to extend his stay in Germany, penning a new agreement with Leipzig until 2029.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-10-24.