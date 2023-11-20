Highlights Arsenal star Kai Havertz still has 'a lot to prove' following his big-money transfer from Chelsea in the summer window.

Havertz's struggles to find a defined position have affected his international career as well, with Germany deploying him in an unusual position.

Despite the criticism, there are still claims Havertz can be of use for Arsenal because of one key reason.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz still has 'a lot to prove' following his big-money transfer from Chelsea in the summer window, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The German international cost Arsenal a whopping £65 million in the recent summer market, but his transfer has been met with plenty of criticism ever since. It's mooted Havertz has not yet settled in the capital club's side and his playing style doesn't necessarily benefit any of his Arsenal teammates.

And as a result, there are now suggestions that it might take even longer for Havertz to settle in the Gunners starting-11, with Arsenal fans having to show plenty of patience with the £280,000-per-week earner.

Havertz struggles continue for Arsenal

Is he a striker? Is he a midfielder? What about a bit of both? That's the question that Arsenal fans have been asking ever since the German international put pen to paper on a move, with Havertz having yet to establish himself in the Arsenal starting line-up.

Such frustrations are something which have been picked up by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, with the broadcast journalist having recently told GIVEMESPORT that the move 'hasn't worked out'. While recognising there is still time for Havertz to turn things around, Sheth suggested that the ex-Chelsea man doesn't look at home in the midfield role he's being deployed in.

Kai Havertz Career Stats Matches 373 Goals 107 Assists 51 Yellow Cards 40 Red Cards 0

Havertz switched to left-back on international duty

Interestingly enough, the issues around finding a set position have also plagued Havertz's international career, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann opting to play him as part of the defence for a recent friendly. Starting at left-back, the decision appeared to have an immediate impact for Havertz, who found the net after just five minutes during Germany's exhibition match with Turkey.

Granted, they did eventually throw away the lead in that particular fixture, with Havertz losing five of his nine ground duels, but it further emphasised the struggles he's faced while trying to lock down a permanent position in the side. And that's a problem Brown believes will continue to impact Havertz as the current campaign progresses.

When quizzed about the German's contributions to the Gunners side so far, Brown admitted he hadn't been impressed with his showings, but claimed he still expected the Arsenal man to have an impact. Insisting patience will be the virtue to success for Havertz, the journalist suggested this to GIVEMESPORT:

“He's had his moments, but I think he's still got a lot to prove, really. I think he'll have an important role to play and I think he'll make contributions along the way, but it's hard to see him becoming a key player in the role he's currently playing. “It feels like he's still learning the role. I'm not totally sure he's comfortable with it, knows it well enough yet, or he's terribly suited to it. “So it will be interesting to see whether he can get the hang of it stick in the team and become consistent. But I do think in recent weeks though, he's shown signs that he might be able to do that.”

Havertz game time could be cut short with January addition

While some do have faith in Havertz to come good with time, if reports are to be believed, Havertz could be about to see his game time slashed, with Arsenal eyeing up a midfield addition in the January window.

It's claimed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Douglas Luiz is commanding attention from the capital club, with Arsenal having already seen a number of unsuccessful bids lodged for the Brazil international's signature. Hinting Arteta is keen to add midfield depth to his ranks when the winter market opens for business at the start of the new year, it's suggested Arsenal could look to tempt Aston Villa with a hefty transfer fee.

Tough tests to come before January for Havertz and Arsenal

Before the frenzy of the January transfer window though, Arsenal still have plenty of football to play, with Havertz no doubt keen to prove his worth to Arteta and Co. in the meantime. It starts with a Saturday evening clash against Brentford in west London immediately after the international break - a stadium Arsenal have already travelled to this season, beating the Bees in the League Cup third round back in September.

Following that, it's back-to-back matches at the Emirates Stadium, firstly against RC Lens in the Champions League, before Wolverhampton Wanderers make the journey down south in the Premier League. December continues with a winnable match against Luton Town, prior to a much tougher visit to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the middle of the month.